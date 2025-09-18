Earth, Wind & Fire Honored with Star-Studded Grammy Tribute Special Airing September 2025

Earth, Wind & Fire will be celebrated in a star-filled tribute concert airing September 21 on CBS and Paramount+.

A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September will feature two hours of live performances from Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, and Janelle Monáe, among others. It will take place at The Hollywood Bowl, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will accompany the performers.

Earth, Wind & Fire's first record came out in 1971. They achieved major success in 1975, when their That's The Way of the World album achieved triple Platinum status. The hit "Shining Star" also earned them their first GRAMMY Award.

By 1977, they were household names. All 'N All went triple platinum and grabbed two more GRAMMYs. They would eventually win six GRAMMYs and earn 18 nominations. They also won a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, a place in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, the Congressional Horizon Award, and Kennedy Center Honors.

Their song, "September", found new fans through social media in recent years. Co-writer Allee Willis admitted in an interview with NPR that they picked the "21st night of September" just because it fit the rhythm perfectly: "We went through all the dates: 'Do you remember the first, the second, the third, the fourth ... ' and the one that just felt the best was the 21st."