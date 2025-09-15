Prince’s ‘Around the World in a Day’ 40th Anniversary Reissue Set for November 2025 Release

A fresh take on Prince and The Revolution's 1985 album Around the World in a Day will hit stores on November 21. This 40th anniversary edition includes remastered audio and never-before-heard tracks in multiple formats.

Producers Bernie Grundman and Chris James worked their magic on the original nine tracks. Fans can pick between a 2-CD set with 13 bonus cuts or a 3-LP collection offering nine extra songs.

Back in '85, the record was supported by four singles: "Raspberry Beret," "Pop Life," "Paisley Park," and "America."

Music lovers can snag the release in several formats: standard CD, classic black vinyl, blue marble pressing, and an eye-catching picture disc exclusive to Prince's online shop.

The bonus material comes with extended cuts of the singles and rare B-sides, including "She's Always in My Hair," "Girl," and "Hello." A standout addition is "4 the Tears in Your Eyes", Prince's alternative contribution when he opted out of "We Are the World."