Prince’s ‘Around the World in a Day’ 40th Anniversary Reissue Set for November 2025 Release
A fresh take on Prince and The Revolution's 1985 album Around the World in a Day will hit stores on November 21. This 40th anniversary edition includes remastered audio and never-before-heard tracks in multiple formats.
Producers Bernie Grundman and Chris James worked their magic on the original nine tracks. Fans can pick between a 2-CD set with 13 bonus cuts or a 3-LP collection offering nine extra songs.
Back in '85, the record was supported by four singles: "Raspberry Beret," "Pop Life," "Paisley Park," and "America."
Music lovers can snag the release in several formats: standard CD, classic black vinyl, blue marble pressing, and an eye-catching picture disc exclusive to Prince's online shop.
The bonus material comes with extended cuts of the singles and rare B-sides, including "She's Always in My Hair," "Girl," and "Hello." A standout addition is "4 the Tears in Your Eyes", Prince's alternative contribution when he opted out of "We Are the World."
The collection starts at $14.99 for a basic CD and tops out at $57.99 for the deluxe 3LP black vinyl. Pre-orders are open now at major retailers for the November release, as well as on the artist's official website.