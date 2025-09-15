ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Prince’s ‘Around the World in a Day’ 40th Anniversary Reissue Set for November 2025 Release

A fresh take on Prince and The Revolution’s 1985 album Around the World in a Day will hit stores on November 21. This 40th anniversary edition includes remastered audio and…

Dan Teodorescu
Musical Artist Prince performs at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

A fresh take on Prince and The Revolution's 1985 album Around the World in a Day will hit stores on November 21. This 40th anniversary edition includes remastered audio and never-before-heard tracks in multiple formats.

Producers Bernie Grundman and Chris James worked their magic on the original nine tracks. Fans can pick between a 2-CD set with 13 bonus cuts or a 3-LP collection offering nine extra songs.

Back in '85, the record was supported by four singles: "Raspberry Beret," "Pop Life," "Paisley Park," and "America."

Music lovers can snag the release in several formats: standard CD, classic black vinyl, blue marble pressing, and an eye-catching picture disc exclusive to Prince's online shop. 

The bonus material comes with extended cuts of the singles and rare B-sides, including "She's Always in My Hair," "Girl," and "Hello." A standout addition is "4 the Tears in Your Eyes", Prince's alternative contribution when he opted out of "We Are the World."

The collection starts at $14.99 for a basic CD and tops out at $57.99 for the deluxe 3LP black vinyl. Pre-orders are open now at major retailers for the November release, as well as on the artist's official website.

Bernie GrundmanPrince
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect