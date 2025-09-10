This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 10

American R&B group New Edition stormed the charts with their long-awaited reunion album Home Again, released on Sept. 10, 1996. It had been almost a decade since the boy band last worked together in the studio, and this album, which brought together all six original members, including Bobby Brown, sent shockwaves throughout the music world.

Sept. 10 also marks the birth of the influential American rapper Antonio Hardy, popularly known as Daddy Kane (1968), and the legendary jazz, funk, and soul vibraphonist Roy Ayers (1940), both of whom had a profound impact on hip-hop and R&B, influencing artists such as Tupac and Jay-Z, among others.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several iconic hip-hop and R&B releases occurred on Sept. 10:

1990: Vanilla Ice, the first white solo rapper to achieve massive commercial success, released his debut studio album, To The Extreme, featuring the groundbreaking hit "Ice Ice Baby."

Vanilla Ice, the first white solo rapper to achieve massive commercial success, released his debut studio album, To The Extreme, featuring the groundbreaking hit "Ice Ice Baby." 1996: Californian hip-hop and R&B artist Young Ed released his album Time to Stack.

Californian hip-hop and R&B artist Young Ed released his album Time to Stack. 1996: New Edition's eagerly awaited album Home Again debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and R&B Albums chart.

New Edition's eagerly awaited album Home Again debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and R&B Albums chart. 2010: Harlem 6 released their album The New Breed.

Harlem 6 released their album The New Breed. 2021: Common released A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2, a think piece and socially conscious pop track.

Common released A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2, a think piece and socially conscious pop track. 2021: Blackground Records 2.0 re-released Aaliyah's self-titled album on streaming platforms. The album was originally released in 2001.

Blackground Records 2.0 re-released Aaliyah's self-titled album on streaming platforms. The album was originally released in 2001. 2021: Baby Keem released his breakthrough debut album, The Melodic Blue.

Baby Keem released his breakthrough debut album, The Melodic Blue. 2021: Jazz Cartier released The Fleur Print, a fresh neo-soul track blending contemporary R&B, 1970s-style soul, and hip-hop.

Jazz Cartier released The Fleur Print, a fresh neo-soul track blending contemporary R&B, 1970s-style soul, and hip-hop. 2021: Houston rap legend Paul Wall released his album Hall of Fame Hustler.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sept. 10 marks two significant deaths in the hip-hop and R&B genres:

2001: Miami lost DJ Uncle AI (Albert Leroy Moss), a renowned producer, DJ, and broadcaster, who was tragically shot and killed. He played a crucial role in his community's music and culture and was known for his "peace in the hood" philosophy.

Miami lost DJ Uncle AI (Albert Leroy Moss), a renowned producer, DJ, and broadcaster, who was tragically shot and killed. He played a crucial role in his community's music and culture and was known for his "peace in the hood" philosophy. 2024: The legendary soul singer, songwriter, and Maze band leader Frankie Beverly died.