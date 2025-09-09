New DMX Merchandise Collection Launches With Bravado to Celebrate His Hip-Hop Legacy

A new merchandise line launched today through Bravado for the Estate of Earl "DMX" Simmons. Fans can find t-shirts, hoodies, and vinyl records dedicated to the late artist at darkmanx.com.

The items feature art from DMX's first hit "Born Loser" and fan favorites "Lord Give Me a Sign" and "Stop Being Greedy." Music lovers can pick up vinyl pressings of Exodus, Let Us Pray: Chapter X, ...And Then There Was X, and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

"DMX was authentic, bold and unforgettable — and so should be the merchandise that carries his name," said Ashley Austin, Manager of the Estate of Earl "DMX" Simmons, according to The Source. "The Estate's partnership with Bravado is a strategic milestone in our commitment to honoring his legacy with excellence, and ensures that we put forth only the best for his fans around the world."

The creative process brought Bravado and DMX's estate together. They worked to make sure each piece stayed true to his spirit. The designs mix his well-known words with fresh artwork that show off the Yonker legend's personal flair.

Desiree Lindstrom and Sasha Simmons, who run the Estate, shared their thoughts. "Growing up, Earl had very little — and often not enough — so as an adult he loved having the chance to dress well and wear things that presented the man he had become," they said. "This collection is a way of honoring that part of him. It is a heartfelt tribute, created to honor his love of style and share with fans clothing we know he would have been proud to wear.”

Bravado (the world's leading artist merchandise and lifestyle company) President Matt Young also talked about DMX's impact. “DMX is a cultural icon whose importance to hip hop cannot be understated," Young said. "His music and message still resonate powerfully with legions of fans years after his untimely passing. This collection is a tribute to a legacy that continues to inspire and attract new generations of listeners,” he added.