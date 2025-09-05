ContestsEvents
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Laugh Off Divorce Rumors

The internet can be a wild place, especially when it comes to celebrity couples. One minute everything looks perfect, the next minute, YouTubers are spreading stories about breakups, babies and…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
The internet can be a wild place, especially when it comes to celebrity couples. One minute everything looks perfect, the next minute, YouTubers are spreading stories about breakups, babies and drama. Earlier this summer, a rumor made the rounds that Swizz Beatz had cheated on Alicia Keys and that the superstar singer was filing for divorce.

But this week, the Grammy-winning producer decided to set the record straight.

Rumors on Replay

The gossip began when YouTuber Misstee posted a video in July claiming Swizz had stepped out of the marriage and fathered a child. The story picked up steam, leaving fans wondering if Keys and Swizz were really headed for a split.

Social media lit up with speculation, but the couple stayed quiet—at least for a little while.

Setting the Record Straight

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Swizz finally responded in the best way possible: with joy. He shared a video of himself and Alicia laughing, dancing and looking very much in love. The Shade Room reposted the clip, and when fans kept bringing up the divorce chatter, Swizz jumped into the comments.

"Everybody knew we was Divorced but us," he joked with cry laughing emojis. "We found out on our 15yr anniversary vacation."

He added, "People rather believe fake gossip instead of the truth because they’re miserable we have nothing to do with that !!! Bless up !!"

Fifteen Years Strong

Swizz and Alicia first met in the 1990s and later reconnected in 2008. They tied the knot in July 2010 and now share two sons, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali. Alicia is also stepmom to Swizz’s three children from previous relationships.

This summer, Keys marked their anniversary with a heartfelt poem celebrating their bond. "We are sublime / Devoted / Longer than time / You are mine / I am yours," she wrote, before closing with: "15 years of magic!! And we're just getting started."

Clearly, for these two, the music—and the love—goes on.

Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She's done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She's a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She's always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
