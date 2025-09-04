Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: September 5-September 7

Charlotte's weekend events feature comedy, music, and cultural celebrations. Chris Franjola takes the stage at The Comedy Zone, Charlotte Soul Fest 2025 brings a full day of music and community activities at First Ward Park, and the Southern Resonance Roots Festival debuts with live performances at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts.

Chris Franjola

Chris Franjola, a writer and comedian, is best known as the host of "The Cover to Cover Podcast with Chris Franjola," which has earned over 1,500 five-star iTunes reviews and ranks among the top 50 iTunes comedy podcasts. He's also a frequent guest on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" and a regular panelist on Comedy Central's "Lights Out with David Spade" and Fox's "Punchline." Franjola spent eight years as a writer and performer on E!'s "Chelsea Lately."

Charlotte Soul Fest 2025

Charlotte Soul Fest brings music, art, dance, food, and community together in Uptown's First Ward Park. The event includes live soul, jazz, gospel, and R&B performances, cultural dance workshops, an art walk, and a kids' zone. Enjoy local cuisine from food trucks and vendors, access free health screenings, and participate in a sickle cell awareness blood drive.

Southern Resonance Roots Festival

The Southern Resonance Roots Festival debuts in Charlotte, presented free by the Charlotte Blues Society with support from Bojangles. Fourteen roots musicians from across the Carolinas will perform on two stages, headlined by the Lenny Federal Band and the Pam Taylor Band. The lineup features Melissa McKinney, The Fool Hardies, Mojo Stomp, Mysti Mayhem, Jackson Slater, and more. Celebrate American roots and blues traditions with an artisan market, raffles, food, drinks, and a post-show open blues jam.

Charlotte's weekend activities include several entertainment options, from comedy to live music, as well as community-based events that celebrate the city's culture: