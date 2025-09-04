Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: September 5-September 7
Charlotte’s weekend events feature comedy, music, and cultural celebrations. Chris Franjola takes the stage at The Comedy Zone, Charlotte Soul Fest 2025 brings a full day of music and community…
Charlotte's weekend events feature comedy, music, and cultural celebrations. Chris Franjola takes the stage at The Comedy Zone, Charlotte Soul Fest 2025 brings a full day of music and community activities at First Ward Park, and the Southern Resonance Roots Festival debuts with live performances at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts.
Chris Franjola
- What: Comedian Chris Franjola
- When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
- Where: The Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte
- Cost: General admission: $30.76; VIP seating: $36.35
Chris Franjola, a writer and comedian, is best known as the host of "The Cover to Cover Podcast with Chris Franjola," which has earned over 1,500 five-star iTunes reviews and ranks among the top 50 iTunes comedy podcasts. He's also a frequent guest on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" and a regular panelist on Comedy Central's "Lights Out with David Spade" and Fox's "Punchline." Franjola spent eight years as a writer and performer on E!'s "Chelsea Lately."
Charlotte Soul Fest 2025
- What: A family-friendly community celebration
- When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte
- Cost: Free
Charlotte Soul Fest brings music, art, dance, food, and community together in Uptown's First Ward Park. The event includes live soul, jazz, gospel, and R&B performances, cultural dance workshops, an art walk, and a kids' zone. Enjoy local cuisine from food trucks and vendors, access free health screenings, and participate in a sickle cell awareness blood drive.
Southern Resonance Roots Festival
- What: Live music, an artisan market, food, drinks, and more
- When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Where: Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts, 1030 Woodward Ave., Charlotte
- Cost: Free admission and parking; vendors will have items available for purchase, and tips for the artists are greatly appreciated
The Southern Resonance Roots Festival debuts in Charlotte, presented free by the Charlotte Blues Society with support from Bojangles. Fourteen roots musicians from across the Carolinas will perform on two stages, headlined by the Lenny Federal Band and the Pam Taylor Band. The lineup features Melissa McKinney, The Fool Hardies, Mojo Stomp, Mysti Mayhem, Jackson Slater, and more. Celebrate American roots and blues traditions with an artisan market, raffles, food, drinks, and a post-show open blues jam.
Other Events
Charlotte's weekend activities include several entertainment options, from comedy to live music, as well as community-based events that celebrate the city's culture:
- Jim Norton: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Underground, 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte
- Friday Nights at Camp North End: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Boileryard at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte
- Yamaneika Saunders: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at The Comedy Club at Duckworth's, 330 N. Tryon St., Charlotte