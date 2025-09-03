Joe Budden Says Young Thug’s Image Took a Hit Since Getting Out of Prison

On his podcast, Joe Budden blasted Young Thug's post-prison moves. The outspoken critic didn't hold back about the Atlanta artist's fall from grace since his release last year.

"I want to talk about another s word as it relates to Young Thug. Stock. And it is plummeting," he stated bluntly, as reported by HipHopDX. "Outside of Atlanta, he is putting on a masterclass in how to take a good brand and totally fuck it up," said Budden on his self-titled podcast.

The former rapper turned media personality slammed Thug's silent music front and public feuds. "No music that did nothing. The branding and marketing genius that he's shown himself to be, it ain't even been flashes of that. every time you see him, there's been an embarrasing look that comes with it. He looks a f**ing mess," Budden stated.

The Budden added, "He made a bunch of calls to tell people how he felt about Gunna," referencing the fallout between both artists. "He could have come out [of prison], go to work, and not been chatty patty," he continued.

Bad blood runs deep between Thug and ex-collaborator Gunna. In an unreleased track, Thug spits raw truth: "Only reason I fucked with you, Gunna, it was 'cause of Troup" — a nod to Keith B. Troup, their late mentor who died in 2015.

More shots were fired in "Money On Money," where Thug and Future drop coded messages. Sharp lines cut through the track: "These fuck n-ggas tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friends" and "Brother, you a rat (My brother)."

When pressed by GQ about his current ties with Gunna, Thug kept it short. "I know everybody wonders [what our relationship is like now]," he said, adding "I don't know."

Budden warns that industry support might dry up while he focuses on beef rather than planning his next music moves. He points to 300 Entertainment's Kevin Liles as one key player who might step back from Thug's corner.