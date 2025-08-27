Ghostface Killah Drops ‘Supreme Clientele 2’ Album, Opens Up in Heart-to-Heart with Big Daddy Kane

Mass Appeal Records just released Supreme Clientele 2, the latest work from Ghostface Killah. The August 22 drop came with a candid sit-down between the artist and rap icon Big Daddy Kane for the I Got Questions digital series.

During their talk, both MCs shared war stories from their time in the game. "We still argue to this day who would've won," Ghostface shared about mock battles between rap titans, as Hip-Hop Wired reports.

Kane shot down any hints of past conflict. "Kris (KRS-ONE) is my brother. That man helped me move out of my parents' crib," he said. "Even though me and [Rakim] didn't hang out with each other, me and Eric B always hung out. So it was never in my mind that I needed to battle Rakim or KRS-ONE."

When asked about Wu-Tang's creative process and competitiveness, Ghostface kept it real, expressing how nine MCs in the mix means tough calls. "It was nine of us in there like that. It's times I didn't make it on. There's times I didn't want to get on, because they slayed it already. I don't write fast, I'm a slow writer. There were times doing the Wu albums especially where I had to find myself," the Staten Island native revealed.

The talk turned personal when Ghostface shared a touching moment from his tours. "I remember going to places and getting off the plane, like in Europe, and seeing a fan and they're crying. And they can't stop crying. I had to hug him and go, 'It's gonna be alright.'"

His stance on fan interaction stays solid. "For the people that know me, I would never deny you an autograph or a picture. 'Cause I've seen rappers do that a lot. I would never do that 'cause Kane, we could've been somewhere else. Hip-hop saved us."

The raw honesty in this moment prompted Big Daddy Kane to share his most memorable moments throughout his career. The 1988 track "The Symphony," featuring Marley Marl, Kool G. Rap, Masta Ace, and Craig G, stands as Kane's proudest achievement, and Ghostface agreed, stating, "That was hard! Ain't too many tracks that can stand up to that."

The song sparked from a freestyle he did with Kool G. Rap after recording another hit, "Raw". "People were requesting it," Kane recalled, adding, "So Marley said, 'I want y'all to do the same thing, but for my album. Then he came to me and said Craig G. heard what we did and wanted to be on it." The posse cut was later featured on Marley Marl's 1998 album, In Control, Volume 1.