John Legend’s Love Story in Every Note

John Legend doesn’t just sing love songs; he lives them. For nearly two decades, the EGOT-winning musician has shared his romance with wife Chrissy Teigen in lyrics, interviews, and even casual Instagram posts. Their story is part modern fairy tale, part music history, and entirely genuine.

A Music Video Spark

It all started in 2006 on the set of Legend’s music video for “Stereo.” Teigen, then a model, played his love interest. What was supposed to be just another day on set quickly turned into something more.

“We spent the whole day together,” Legend told Oprah’s Next Chapter. “We just connected. We started dating not long after that.”

Teigen has joked about that day, saying she went to his hotel room afterward and “never left.” The chemistry was instant, and it didn’t take long for the world to notice.

Songs That Speak Volumes

Legend’s music has always leaned romantic, but Teigen’s presence turned love into his signature theme.

The biggest example? “All of Me,” released in 2013. Written entirely for Teigen, the ballad became a wedding anthem worldwide. Legend once said on Good Morning America, “The song is about us, and I’m so glad it means so much to so many people.”

It’s not the only track inspired by her. “Stereo,” “You & I (Nobody in the World),” and “Conversations in the Dark” all serve as musical snapshots of their relationship. Even when he performs live, he often dedicates songs to her.

Public Romance, Private Respect

The couple married in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy, the same place where they first vacationed together. Since then, their relationship has been refreshingly open but also deeply respectful.

They share playful banter on social media—Teigen famously teases him about everything from his cooking to his “serious face”—but Legend has always been vocal about how much she means to him.

Love Through Life’s Ups and Downs

Like any couple, they’ve faced challenges, including the heartbreak of losing a pregnancy in 2020. Legend later released “Never Break,” a song dedicated to their resilience. On stage at the Billboard Music Awards, he introduced the song simply: “This is for Chrissy.”

Their openness about grief and healing has only deepened the connection fans feel to their story. It’s not just about glamorous vacations or red-carpet appearances—it’s about a real partnership.

A Living Love Song

Today, with four children and countless milestones behind them, Legend still centers his artistry around love. Whether he’s performing a stadium show or posting a candid family photo, the message is the same: romance isn’t just a theme in his music—it’s his life’s work.

As he once told Vanity Fair, “I feel lucky. I get to write songs inspired by the person I love, and people around the world sing them at their weddings. That’s a beautiful thing.”

And maybe that’s the secret: John Legend doesn’t just write love songs to be sung. He writes them to be lived.

