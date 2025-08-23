This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 23

Aug. 23 hosted many noteworthy, culture-shaping events in hip-hop and R&B history. American rapper Lil Yachty was born on this day in 1997. He stepped into the limelight with his viral 2015 hit single, “One Night,” which reached No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Houston-born rapper and producer Chingo Bling was also born on this day in 1979. He’s best known for his third album, They Can’t Deport Us All, debuting at No. 123 on the Billboard 200 and sparking widespread controversy over its title.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several culturally significant records have been released on this date, including:

1994: Influential hip-hop group Public Enemy released their fifth album, Muse Sick-N-Hour Mess Age, debuting at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and selling more than 56,000 copies in its first week. Its lead single, “Give it Up,” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the group’s highest charting entry.

Influential hip-hop group Public Enemy released their fifth album, Muse Sick-N-Hour Mess Age, debuting at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and selling more than 56,000 copies in its first week. Its lead single, “Give it Up,” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the group’s highest charting entry. 2005: Jim Jones dropped his second album, Harlem: Diary of a Summer, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. It would be his first U.S. album to achieve Top 10 status and his highest-charting album to date to top the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Independent Albums charts.

Jim Jones dropped his second album, Harlem: Diary of a Summer, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. It would be his first U.S. album to achieve Top 10 status and his highest-charting album to date to top the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Independent Albums charts. 2011: The Game’s fourth album, The R.E.D. Album, was released. Produced by Pharrell Williams and Dr. Dre, it debuted atop the Billboard 200, pushing 98,000 copies in first-week sales, and it also climbed to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and the Top Rap Albums charts.

The Game’s fourth album, The R.E.D. Album, was released. Produced by Pharrell Williams and Dr. Dre, it debuted atop the Billboard 200, pushing 98,000 copies in first-week sales, and it also climbed to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and the Top Rap Albums charts. 2019: Georgia rap veteran Jeezy released his eleventh album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman. It featured Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla Sign, and Gunna and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Georgia rap veteran Jeezy released his eleventh album, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman. It featured Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla Sign, and Gunna and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. 2019: Hip-hop legend Missy Elliot launched her first EP, Iconology, which was her first release since her 2006 greatest hits album, “Respect M.E.” It went to No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Aug. 23 has also witnessed iconic cultural moments in the world of hip-hop and R&B.

2008: R&B and Neo-soul songbird Erykah Badu joined My Morning Jacket on stage at the Palladium Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, for an encore performance of her 1997 classic “Tyrone.” The performance received praise from critics and publications, with the Dallas Observer dubbing it a “once-in-a-lifetime type deal.”

R&B and Neo-soul songbird Erykah Badu joined My Morning Jacket on stage at the Palladium Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, for an encore performance of her 1997 classic “Tyrone.” The performance received praise from critics and publications, with the Dallas Observer dubbing it a “once-in-a-lifetime type deal.” 1971: Motown sensation Diana Ross started a four-week run atop the U.K. Singles chart with “I’m Still Waiting.” It was her first No. 1 in the U.K. as a solo artist and also achieved No. 1 in Ireland.