Tina Turner’s Legacy Lives On in New Children’s Book

Kayla Morgan
Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner.
Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Tina Turner’s voice, energy, and resilience made her one of the music industry’s most celebrated figures. Now, her story is thoughtfully inspiring a new generation through a children’s book.

Just Like Tina: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner, written by Ebony Lynn Mudd and illustrated by Maruga Koops, will be released January 27, 2026, by Penguin Workshop. PEOPLE shared an exclusive look at the cover, which reflects the vibrancy and strength Turner was known for.

A Young Fan Finds Her Voice

At the heart of the book is Shay, a young girl who has been raised on Tina’s music and spirit. When her community holds a Tina Turner Day celebration, Shay is eager to honor her idol by performing. But as she notices others aren’t as enthusiastic, she begins to wonder if she has what it takes.

The story, according to the official synopsis, “encourages readers to find the balance between celebrating their favorite performers while staying true to themselves, using that inspiration to forge their own paths.”

Honoring Tina for Generations to Come

The book also features a foreword from Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach. “This story honors Tina Turner and strives to keep her memory alive for many generations of readers to come while reminding readers that being themselves is simply the best,” the synopsis continues.

Mudd, a former professional dancer and teacher, hopes to highlight the voices and experiences of Black children through her work.

Just Like Tina is available now for preorder and offers families a meaningful way to share Tina Turner’s legacy—and her timeless message of strength—with young readers.

Tina Turner
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
