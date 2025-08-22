Tina Turner’s Legacy Lives On in New Children’s Book
Tina Turner’s voice, energy, and resilience made her one of the music industry’s most celebrated figures. Now, her story is thoughtfully inspiring a new generation through a children’s book.
Just Like Tina: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner, written by Ebony Lynn Mudd and illustrated by Maruga Koops, will be released January 27, 2026, by Penguin Workshop. PEOPLE shared an exclusive look at the cover, which reflects the vibrancy and strength Turner was known for.
A Young Fan Finds Her Voice
At the heart of the book is Shay, a young girl who has been raised on Tina’s music and spirit. When her community holds a Tina Turner Day celebration, Shay is eager to honor her idol by performing. But as she notices others aren’t as enthusiastic, she begins to wonder if she has what it takes.
The story, according to the official synopsis, “encourages readers to find the balance between celebrating their favorite performers while staying true to themselves, using that inspiration to forge their own paths.”
Honoring Tina for Generations to Come
The book also features a foreword from Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach. “This story honors Tina Turner and strives to keep her memory alive for many generations of readers to come while reminding readers that being themselves is simply the best,” the synopsis continues.
Mudd, a former professional dancer and teacher, hopes to highlight the voices and experiences of Black children through her work.
Just Like Tina is available now for preorder and offers families a meaningful way to share Tina Turner’s legacy—and her timeless message of strength—with young readers.