Register To Win: Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

Sponsored By: Post Road Entertainment Inc.

Charlotte, this is the show you’ve been waiting for!

Fantasia Barrino — the GRAMMY® Award-winning powerhouse, American Idol legend, and star of The Color Purple — is bringing her soul-stirring voice back home. She’s taking the stage at Spectrum Center on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8 p.m.

And she’s not coming alone… joining her is Anthony Hamilton — Charlotte’s own GRAMMY®-winning singer, songwriter, and the man we call the narrator of love. From “Charlene” to “Can’t Let Go,” he’s got the hits that make you feel something.

✨ Expect an unforgettable night of R&B and soul classics — from Fantasia’s “I Believe,” “Truth Is,” and “Bittersweet,” to Anthony Hamilton’s “Comin’ From Where I’m From” and “The Point of It All.”

🎟 Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com — but we’ve got your shot to win them FREE.

👉 Enter below for your chance to see Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton live in Charlotte!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.