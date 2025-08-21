Hip-Hop Community Mourns as Living Legends’ Aesop Passes Away Unexpectedly

Living Legends has lost one of its iconic members. Aesop, popularly known as the Black Wolf, passed away on August 17. His unexpected death has left a huge gap in the West Coast underground hip-hop group he helped found in the mid-1990s in Oakland.

Born Derick McElroy, the Living Legend's Aesop has left behind his wife, Alisa, and two children. Family and friends have since expressed their heartfelt tributes, with the cause of his untimely death remaining unknown.

His Living Legends group members announced the news of Aesop's sudden death through social media platforms. Their announcement was followed by paying emotional tributes to their fallen bandmate as a celebration of his charisma, talent, and love for those around him.

“What an amazing ride we had. I just can't believe you're gone. I am completely crushed,” Sunspot Jonz wrote on his Instagram Page.

Aesop's unexpected passing has left the group with eight bandmates after decades of working together in West Coast underground rap. His death has left a significant loss for Living Legends and the indie rap scene in general.

Formed in the 1990s, Living Legends is known for its humble beginning: self-financed tours and street performances that immensely contributed to its growth. The group also boasts several acclaimed albums, including The Return, which was released in 2023.