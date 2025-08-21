Apollonia Sues Prince’s Estate Over Rights to Her Name

It has been more than 40 years since Purple Rain made Apollonia a household name, but now the actress and singer says she is fighting to keep it. Apollonia Kotero, who starred alongside Prince in the 1984 movie, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the late musician’s estate is trying to strip her of the name she has used throughout her career.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kotero alleges that Paisley Park Enterprises, which controls Prince’s estate, is “attempting to steal” her identity as Apollonia by challenging her trademark rights.

Prince Gave His Blessing

Kotero, now 66, says she has every right to keep the name that has defined her career. “In fact, Prince himself consented to and encouraged Apollonia in her professional endeavors as ‘Apollonia,’ ” she states in the filing, as reported by the outlet.

She argues that fairness is on her side: “If ever the fundamental principles of fairness — waiver, acquiescence, and laches apply, they apply here.”

Kotero has used the Apollonia name for decades in music, acting, and even her own podcast. “There is only one Apollonia, and Apollonia is the source of the goods and services provided under this name,” the lawsuit reads.

A Trademark Battle

The heart of the fight comes down to who owns the trademark rights. Kotero says she has legally filed for trademarks connected to entertainment services and has used them consistently for over 40 years.

But according to her lawsuit, Prince’s estate argues that she is not the “rightful owner” of the Apollonia name. Kotero claims the estate has launched “an aggressive campaign” before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel her registrations.

She fears the outcome could be drastic: if the estate succeeds, they could demand she stop using the name altogether and even sue her for trademark infringement.

Seeking a Court’s Decision

Kotero is asking the court to declare that she has the full right to use Apollonia and that her work does not infringe on Prince’s estate. She also wants Paisley Park Enterprises to withdraw their competing trademark applications.

For Kotero, it is about more than paperwork. She says the name Apollonia “distinguishes her goods and services from goods and services made and sold by others,” from her music and acting credits to her online platforms.

What’s Next

Prince, who died in 2016, left behind no heirs. His estate is now split between his siblings and music publisher Primary Wave. But nearly a decade later, the battle over his legacy continues—this time involving a woman whose career helped shape one of his most famous eras.