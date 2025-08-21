ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Apollonia Sues Prince’s Estate Over Rights to Her Name

It has been more than 40 years since Purple Rain made Apollonia a household name, but now the actress and singer says she is fighting to keep it. Apollonia Kotero,…

Kayla Morgan
Apollonia Kotero attends Netflix's "Dead to Me" Season 3 Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It has been more than 40 years since Purple Rain made Apollonia a household name, but now the actress and singer says she is fighting to keep it. Apollonia Kotero, who starred alongside Prince in the 1984 movie, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the late musician’s estate is trying to strip her of the name she has used throughout her career.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kotero alleges that Paisley Park Enterprises, which controls Prince’s estate, is “attempting to steal” her identity as Apollonia by challenging her trademark rights.

Prince Gave His Blessing

Kotero, now 66, says she has every right to keep the name that has defined her career. “In fact, Prince himself consented to and encouraged Apollonia in her professional endeavors as ‘Apollonia,’ ” she states in the filing, as reported by the outlet.

She argues that fairness is on her side: “If ever the fundamental principles of fairness — waiver, acquiescence, and laches apply, they apply here.”

Kotero has used the Apollonia name for decades in music, acting, and even her own podcast. “There is only one Apollonia, and Apollonia is the source of the goods and services provided under this name,” the lawsuit reads.

A Trademark Battle

The heart of the fight comes down to who owns the trademark rights. Kotero says she has legally filed for trademarks connected to entertainment services and has used them consistently for over 40 years.

But according to her lawsuit, Prince’s estate argues that she is not the “rightful owner” of the Apollonia name. Kotero claims the estate has launched “an aggressive campaign” before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel her registrations.

She fears the outcome could be drastic: if the estate succeeds, they could demand she stop using the name altogether and even sue her for trademark infringement.

Seeking a Court’s Decision

Kotero is asking the court to declare that she has the full right to use Apollonia and that her work does not infringe on Prince’s estate. She also wants Paisley Park Enterprises to withdraw their competing trademark applications.

For Kotero, it is about more than paperwork. She says the name Apollonia “distinguishes her goods and services from goods and services made and sold by others,” from her music and acting credits to her online platforms.

What’s Next

Prince, who died in 2016, left behind no heirs. His estate is now split between his siblings and music publisher Primary Wave. But nearly a decade later, the battle over his legacy continues—this time involving a woman whose career helped shape one of his most famous eras.

Kotero sums up her stance simply: Apollonia is more than a name, it is who she is.

Prince
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Tramell Tillman attends 'Queerty's Pride 50 Celebration' at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on June 16, 2025 in New York City.
Entertainment‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Adds ‘Severance’ Star to Its Mega CastKayla Morgan
Actress Anna Faris and Regina Hall from Scary Movie 3 appear at MTV's TRL in Times Square. They will reprise their roles in the Scary Movie reboot.
EntertainmentAnna Faris and Regina Hall Will Return for ‘Scary Movie’ RebootYvette DeLaCruz
(L-R) Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee attend The Gordon Parks Foundation's Annual Awards Dinner And Auction Celebrating The Arts &amp; Social Justice at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 21, 2024 in New York City.
EntertainmentESPN Drops Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick DocuseriesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect