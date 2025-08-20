Doechii Cancels Appearances at Three Major European Festivals

Doechii, the Grammy-winning star behind the album Alligator Bites Never Heal, has canceled her appearances at three major European festivals: Rock en Seine in Paris, All Points East in London, and Forwards Festival in Bristol. Her Live From the Swamp Tour is still set to commence in North America starting in October. But her UK fans? Let’s just say the Swamp Princess has gone AWOL on them.

Doechii Pulled Out of Festival Performances

According to People, Doechii pulled out of festival performances this week. The Rock en Seine Festival posted on Instagram, “She’s an incredible performer and, like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible.”

All Points East followed suit and announced the same on their social media account. “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao, and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day.”

Forwards Bristol also announced Doechii’s absence in a statement via Instagram. “She is an incredible artist, and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol. We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party, and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day.”

No Explanation

No other explanations or reasons were given about Doechii’s sudden decision. The festivals did not mention if they will be replacing the “Anxiety” singer. But based on the social media posts, All Points East and Forwards Bristol shone a spotlight on the other acts that will still be performing.