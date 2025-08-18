Still Roaring: Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ A Breakthrough That Keeps Breaking Through

When Jaguar II first landed in 2023, the project quickly became more than just another R&B album. It was an announcement, a declaration, and a moment of triumph for Victoria Monét, who had long been working in the background of the music industry. What started as a breakthrough has grown into a lasting celebration. Even now, well after its release, the album is still being revisited, replayed, and re-appreciated. Its impact is proof that Monét created something designed to last.

From Pen Behind the Curtain to Center Stage

For years, Victoria Monét was known primarily as a songwriter, crafting hits for major stars. She already had a strong résumé, but few outside the industry recognized her as a voice in her own right. Her earlier work, including the first Jaguar project in 2020, hinted at what she could do when she took center stage. But Jaguar II changed the narrative completely.

It was the moment when listeners stopped seeing her as “the one who writes for others” and started celebrating her as an artist whose vision deserved the full spotlight. With Jaguar II, she stepped into the front of the stage with confidence, crafting a sound that was entirely hers and fully realized.

The Album’s Unique Sound

What makes Jaguar II special is the way it bridges eras. It takes the groove and lush arrangements of classic funk and soul, then blends them seamlessly with the sleek polish of modern R&B. The production is bold yet refined, filled with horns, layered harmonies, and rhythms that feel as good on headphones as they do blasting at a party.

Each track adds to the album’s momentum. “Smoke” brings playful seduction, “How Does It Make You Feel” leans into emotional depth, and “Hollywood” connects her artistry with the legacy of legends. But the crown jewel, the song that pulled fans into a cultural moment, was without question “On My Mama.”

How “On My Mama” Became a Movement

When “On My Mama” dropped, it was instantly more than just a song. It became a rallying cry for confidence, self-love, and joy. The beat carried a swagger that felt contagious, and fans gravitated toward its energy like moths to a flame.

The music video turned it into a cultural phenomenon. With sharp choreography, nostalgic references, and bold visuals, Monét gave fans something they could participate in, not just watch. Social media platforms quickly filled with recreations of the choreography, memes celebrating the vibe, and posts about how the song became an anthem for feeling good about yourself.

Teenagers, college students, young professionals, everyone found a way to make “On My Mama” part of their moment. The song became a staple at parties, dance practices, and even graduation videos. Fans weren’t just listening; they were building a culture around it. That kind of engagement isn’t manufactured. It happens when a song truly resonates, and “On My Mama” did exactly that.

Why Fans Stayed Invested

One of the reasons Jaguar II continues to be celebrated is because Victoria Monét didn’t just deliver music—she gave fans something personal to connect with. Listeners could see her journey in real time: from years of being overlooked to stepping into the spotlight with a project that refused to be ignored.

She wasn’t afraid to center her identity, her femininity, her queerness, and her motherhood within the project. Fans responded to that honesty, finding themselves reflected in her songs and her success. For many, celebrating Jaguar II also meant celebrating the story of someone who had worked tirelessly, faced setbacks, and finally arrived at the recognition she deserved.

More Than Awards and Lists

Awards and critics followed, of course, and Jaguar II collected plenty of both. But the ongoing celebration around the album is more than plaques or headlines. It’s in the way fans continue to champion it, months later, as their go-to R&B record.

The Lasting Legacy of Jaguar II