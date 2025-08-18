ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Still Roaring: Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ A Breakthrough That Keeps Breaking Through

When Jaguar II first landed in 2023, the project quickly became more than just another R&B album. It was an announcement, a declaration, and a moment of triumph for Victoria…

Kayla Morgan
Victoria Monét at the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When Jaguar II first landed in 2023, the project quickly became more than just another R&B album. It was an announcement, a declaration, and a moment of triumph for Victoria Monét, who had long been working in the background of the music industry. What started as a breakthrough has grown into a lasting celebration. Even now, well after its release, the album is still being revisited, replayed, and re-appreciated. Its impact is proof that Monét created something designed to last.

From Pen Behind the Curtain to Center Stage

For years, Victoria Monét was known primarily as a songwriter, crafting hits for major stars. She already had a strong résumé, but few outside the industry recognized her as a voice in her own right. Her earlier work, including the first Jaguar project in 2020, hinted at what she could do when she took center stage. But Jaguar II changed the narrative completely.

It was the moment when listeners stopped seeing her as “the one who writes for others” and started celebrating her as an artist whose vision deserved the full spotlight. With Jaguar II, she stepped into the front of the stage with confidence, crafting a sound that was entirely hers and fully realized.

The Album’s Unique Sound

What makes Jaguar II special is the way it bridges eras. It takes the groove and lush arrangements of classic funk and soul, then blends them seamlessly with the sleek polish of modern R&B. The production is bold yet refined, filled with horns, layered harmonies, and rhythms that feel as good on headphones as they do blasting at a party.

Each track adds to the album’s momentum. “Smoke” brings playful seduction, “How Does It Make You Feel” leans into emotional depth, and “Hollywood” connects her artistry with the legacy of legends. But the crown jewel, the song that pulled fans into a cultural moment, was without question “On My Mama.”

How “On My Mama” Became a Movement

When “On My Mama” dropped, it was instantly more than just a song. It became a rallying cry for confidence, self-love, and joy. The beat carried a swagger that felt contagious, and fans gravitated toward its energy like moths to a flame.

The music video turned it into a cultural phenomenon. With sharp choreography, nostalgic references, and bold visuals, Monét gave fans something they could participate in, not just watch. Social media platforms quickly filled with recreations of the choreography, memes celebrating the vibe, and posts about how the song became an anthem for feeling good about yourself.

Teenagers, college students, young professionals, everyone found a way to make “On My Mama” part of their moment. The song became a staple at parties, dance practices, and even graduation videos. Fans weren’t just listening; they were building a culture around it. That kind of engagement isn’t manufactured. It happens when a song truly resonates, and “On My Mama” did exactly that.

Why Fans Stayed Invested

One of the reasons Jaguar II continues to be celebrated is because Victoria Monét didn’t just deliver music—she gave fans something personal to connect with. Listeners could see her journey in real time: from years of being overlooked to stepping into the spotlight with a project that refused to be ignored.

She wasn’t afraid to center her identity, her femininity, her queerness, and her motherhood within the project. Fans responded to that honesty, finding themselves reflected in her songs and her success. For many, celebrating Jaguar II also meant celebrating the story of someone who had worked tirelessly, faced setbacks, and finally arrived at the recognition she deserved.

More Than Awards and Lists

Awards and critics followed, of course, and Jaguar II collected plenty of both. But the ongoing celebration around the album is more than plaques or headlines. It’s in the way fans continue to champion it, months later, as their go-to R&B record.

The Lasting Legacy of Jaguar II

Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II has become more than just a moment—it’s a milestone. It’s the kind of album that people will look back on when they talk about the best of R&B in the 2020s. And the fact that it’s still being celebrated long after release is a testament to how deeply it resonated.

EvergreenVictoria Monet
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 //Ricky Martin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.// Busta Rhymes attends the Post Reception for Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at W Hollywood on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
MusicSabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes to Shine at the 2025 MTV VMAsKayla Morgan
Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 19Bianca Barratt
Recording artist Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade
MusicSean Kingston Found Guilty of Fraud, Sentenced to Three and a Half YearsYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect