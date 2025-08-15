Register To Win: The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage

For the “4 Legends, 1 Stage” online contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on August 18, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on September 19, 2025 by visiting V1019.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. On or about September 20, 2025, five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and, upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to The Queens – 4 Legends, 1 Stage at the Greensboro Coliseum on September 19, 2025 (approximate retail value: $200). The prize must be used on September 19, 2025 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Must be 18 or older to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This contest is sponsored and conducted by V 101.9 / Beasley Media Group, LLC. Prize provided by The Black Promoters Collective. General Contest Rules apply and are available at V1019.com.