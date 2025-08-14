ContestsEvents
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 14

Aug. 14 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in remarkable ways. Singer Sharon Bryant was born on this day in 1956. She initially rose to prominence in the mid-70s as the…

Doechii, winner of the Best Rap Album award for "Alligator Bites Never Heal," poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 14 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in remarkable ways. Singer Sharon Bryant was born on this day in 1956. She initially rose to prominence in the mid-70s as the lead singer of Atlantic Starr and enjoyed a successful solo career after leaving the group in 1984, with her 1989 album, Here I Am. Rapper Doechii was also born on this day in 1998. Her second mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album, making Doechii one of three women to achieve this feat. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day hosted numerous iconic hip-hop and R&B album releases, including:

  • 1990: Acclaimed gangsta rap group N.W.A. dropped their only EP, 100 Miles and Runnin'. It peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 
  • 2007: WC released his third album, Guilty by Affiliation, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and The Game. It peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 5 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rap Albums chart. 
  • 2012: 2 Chainz released his debut album, Based on a T.R.U. Story through Def Jam Recordings, topping the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts. It was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards but ultimately lost to Drake's “Take Care.”
  • 2015: Queens rapper Chinx's debut album, Welcome to JFK, was released just three months after his tragic death in a drive-by shooting. It charted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and climbed to No. 2 on the U.S. Independent Albums chart. 
  • 2020: Young Dolph released his fifth and final album, Rich Slave, which was his highest-charting project. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and the lead single “RNB,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, topped Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100. 

Cultural Milestones

These critical cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B happened on Aug 14:

  • 1987: The Michael Schultz-directed comedy film Disorderlies premiered. The film starred the rap group The Fat Boys, and its soundtrack featured the group's rendition of the Beatles' 1967 single “Baby, You're a Rich Man.”
  • 2000: Craig David's debut album, Born to Do It, was released in the U.K. via Wildstar Records. It debuted atop the U.K. Albums chart, sold 225,320 copies in its opening week, holds the record for the fastest-selling debut album by a British male solo artist, and is listed as the 45th fastest-selling album of all time.

Aug. 14 will forever be an outstanding date in hip-hop and R&B. It has not only ushered in many important records but also marked the birthdate of many revered artists. Hip-hop and R&B history has truly been impacted by events from Aug. 14.

