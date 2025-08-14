This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 14

Aug. 14 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in remarkable ways. Singer Sharon Bryant was born on this day in 1956. She initially rose to prominence in the mid-70s as the lead singer of Atlantic Starr and enjoyed a successful solo career after leaving the group in 1984, with her 1989 album, Here I Am. Rapper Doechii was also born on this day in 1998. Her second mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album, making Doechii one of three women to achieve this feat.