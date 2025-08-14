Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 15-August 17

Celebrate the weekend in Charlotte with a full slate of events, including the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade, Charlotte Knights baseball, and River Jam concerts at the Whitewater Center. From live music and fireworks to comedy, theater, and pet adoptions, there's something for everyone happening across the city.

Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade

What: Charlotte's largest street festival with LGBTQ+ resources, entertainment, and community events

Charlotte's largest street festival with LGBTQ+ resources, entertainment, and community events When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m., with the parade at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m., with the parade at 1 p.m. Where: First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte

First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte Cost: Free admission

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade features festival zones in First Ward Park with two stages, live performances, vendor booths, art activations, and a moving interfaith service. The parade follows on Sunday afternoon along Tryon Street, celebrating decades of LGBTQ+ visibility. Accessible and free to attend, the event also includes smaller Pride Week gatherings, a drag pageant, VIP experiences, and year‑round programs, such as festivals, job fairs, and cultural showcases.

Charlotte Knights vs. Memphis Redbirds

What: MiLB action featuring the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds

MiLB action featuring the Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds When: Tuesday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $20

Catch the Charlotte Knights as they take on the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field on Aug. 12-17. Enjoy themed promotions all week: Taquitos & Tallboys Tuesday (three taquitos for $4, $8 tallboys), Bark in the Ballpark Wednesday with free dog admission and specialty hot dogs, and Thirsty Thursday drink deals. Stay late Friday and Saturday for Truist Fireworks, and bring the whole crew for Sunday Family Funday — kids run the bases postgame.

River Jam Concert Series

What: Free outdoor concert series

Free outdoor concert series When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Free

The River Jam concert series at the U.S. National Whitewater Center continues Aug. 15-16 with free, live music rain or shine. On Friday, enjoy Appalachian roots-rock from The Brothers Gillespie. On Saturday, groove to the genre-blending Americana sounds of the Kind Hearted Strangers. Set against a backdrop of adventure sports and natural beauty, River Jam offers a unique outdoor concert experience with food, craft beer, and riverside vibes. Shows begin in the evening and are open to the public.

Other Events

Charlotte offers a variety of entertainment options this weekend. The lineup includes stand-up comedy, a pet adoption event, and a theatrical production: