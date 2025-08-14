‘Purple Rain’ Musical Casts Lead Roles, Set for Broadway Debut This October

Fresh talent Kris Kollins and stage veteran Rachel Webb will star in the world premiere of Purple Rain, a musical based on Prince's 1984 film. The show opens October 16 at Minneapolis' State Theatre.

A social media search led to Kollins, who caught attention with raw talent and striking presence. The D.C. performer makes a professional debut as The Kid — Prince's iconic role.

"The question asked of me the most since I began working on Purple Rain has consistently been, 'Who's playing the Kid?' And I'm so thrilled to finally be able to scream from the mountaintops, 'Kris Kollins!', said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins," as reported by Deadline.

"From our first encounter with his original music and socials, we were absolutely floored by Kris's gifts — his musicianship, his voice, his magnetism. It took a minute for us to convince him we weren't stalkers but I'm so glad we did," he expressed.

Webb brings star power to the role of Apollonia after leading the & Juliet National Tour. Her early readings stunned the production staff. "When Rachel Webb walked into auditions for an early reading several years ago, she really blew us away. She is a stunning presence with an incredible voice, who inspired us to really reimagine what was possible for the role of Apollonia," stated director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The adaptation keeps Prince's music and lyrics intact. Pulitzer and two-time Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins crafted the script from the original Albert Magnoli and William Blinn's screenplay. Jason Michael Webb directs the music, while Prince's former bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes add their expertise as advisers.

Behind the scenes, Ebony Williams handles the production's choreography, Tony Award winner David Zinn builds the set designs, and Montana Levi Blanco designs the looks. Yi Zhao is in charge of lighting, while Orin Wolf steers the ship as lead producer.

Set in Minneapolis clubs, the story tracks the rise of The Kid through music while facing family struggles, rival bands, and new love. The film version of Purple Rain shot Prince to stardom and earned him both a GRAMMY and an Oscar in 1985. Its soundtrack not only won two GRAMMY awards, but was also certified 13 times Platinum by the RIAA.