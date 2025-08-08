ContestsEvents
Back to School Bash

It’s RNR Tire Express’ Back to School Bash! Bring the family by for FREE BACKPACKS filled with SCHOOL SUPPLIES! Free TIRE SAFETY CHECKS and FREE ICE CREAM! For just $20, RNR will install new tires. Then you can choose one of their flexible payment options. No credit needed!

At RNR Tire Express, customers will find brand-name tires for cars or trucks at the most competitive prices. They can schedule an appointment to take advantage of the Complete Customer Care Package, which includes professional installation, lifetime rotations and balance, flat repair, nitrogen, alignment checks, and 12 months of roadside assistance. This $300 value is offered free of charge when tires are purchased. For top tire brands for cars, trucks, or SUVs, RNR Tires is the trusted choice in Rock Hill. Stop by 1257 Cherry Rd today. Click here to learn more.

