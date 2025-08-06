Kid Cudi Embraces Solo Journey: New Album ‘Free’ Drops Collaborations for Authenticity

The 41-year-old Kid Cudi is going solo after expressing frustration with the previous collaborations. He took to social media during the weekend to announce that he's no longer interested in doing features for his much-anticipated album, Free. The album is expected to be released on August 22, 2025.

“No features, just me. I think I'm over features unless it happens organically,” said Kid Cudi, according to VICE. “These people I've had on my albums that I haven't talked to in years didn't promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird.”

While expressing his concern on X, the Cleveland, Ohio-born artist stated that past collaborations are too transactional and, in most cases, they lack genuine chemistry, which he values the most. His decision to go solo followed an incident involving Young Thug, from whom he expunged his track, “RAGER BOYZ” from the tracklist. Young Thug had made negative comments that upset Kid Cudi, prompting him to call off future collaborations.

Free is going to be Kid Cudi's 11th studio album. It includes singles such as “Neverland” and “Grave,” which are part of the album's 13-track lineup. Cudi describes this album as his passion project, designed to experiment with the latest musical directions. Not to mention combining moments of reflection and feelings of joy in creating his own music. The album draws its inspiration from the movie The Truman Show, with its theme revolving around self-expression and freedom.

The prominent singer and actor has been in the music industry since 2008. He has emphasized his desire to share his music and artwork with fans. He is also confident about his ability to engage the audience alone.