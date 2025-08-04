Are You Julia? Drake is Looking for A Fan With a ‘Special Spirit’ He Connected with in Amsterdam

When Drake pulled a fan named Julia on stage during “Yebba’s Heartbreak,” something electric happened. It wasn’t just a hug; it was the start of a modern-day Cinderella story. Now, the rapper is on a public mission to reconnect with Julia, a “special spirit” she lost in the crowd. Could this be the sweetest game of “Where’s Waldo?” ever? Absolutely.

Drake: “She’s a Special Spirit”

According to Billboard, on night two of his performance in Amsterdam, the rapper-singer brought Julia to the stage but lost her to the crowd after. In an Instagram video posted by @somespecialshows4utour and @certifieddrakefan, Drizzy posted a comment and asked fans to help him find her. He wrote, “Need to find her man, she’s a special spirit. I lost her in the crowd after.”

After the hug, Drake addressed the crowd: “Make some noise for her one time. She needed a hug. This is Julia, everybody. This is my new friend right here. Make some noise for Julia. That’s what you gotta do sometimes. You gotta show love.”

At one point in his performance, he also picked up a Canadian flag from a fan and showed the crowd, “You trying to make me feel like I’m at home, huh?”

“The Best Vibe”

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the rapper posted “Julia, we need you back at the next show, you are the best vibe find us cause we can’t find you,” per Complex.

Drake is expected to release his ninth studio album, Iceman, later this year. The album follows Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, released in February. Iceman marks his first full-length solo album after 2023’s For All the Dogs. To promote the upcoming release, Drake has already dropped two singles: “What Did I Miss” and “Which One.”

Drake is currently on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour. The tour commenced on July 11 in London and will end on September 23 in Hamburg. Check out the remaining tour dates below.

August 4: Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK

August 5: Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK

August 8: Sportpaleis, Antwerpen, Belgium

August 11: Hallenstadion, Zürich, Switzerland

August 12: Hallenstadion, Zürich, Switzerland

August 15: Lanxess Arena, Köln, Germany

August 16: Lanxess Arena, Köln, Germany

August 18: Lanxess Arena, Köln, Germany

August 24: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

August 25: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

September 11: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

September 12: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

September 14: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

September 16: Olympiastadion München, Munchen, Germany

September 18: Olympiastadion München, Munchen, Germany

September 19: Olympiastadion München, Munchen, Germany

September 22: Barclays Arena, Hamburg-Nord, Germany

September 23: Barclays Arena, Hamburg-Nord, Germany