Doja Cat Hits Back at Body-Shaming Comment During Livestream

During a recent stream, Doja Cat struck back at a viewer's mean comments about her looks. The clash sparked fresh talk about online attacks and self-image.

"Is it hard for you? Is it difficult to sit there and watch me exist?" asked Doja on the livestream, as reported by AllHipHop. "Are you scared of what you're feeling? Are you scared of how I make you feel?" she added unapologetically, mocking the viewer's discomfort.

The conflict started when someone wrote nasty words about what she wore, complaining that she was revealing "too much f****** boobs." In true Doja fashion, she shot back fast.

"I can't believe people get mad at boobs," the GRAMMY-winning artist continued, trolling the commenter. "You're here because you want to be."

Her quick defense stems from her past struggles with self-image. Last year brought big changes — she chose to undergo a liposuction procedure to reduce her chest size to 32C. The "Paint The Town Red" star kept fans in the loop about these personal changes to her body and lifestyle.

This isn't her first time speaking up. Just weeks ago, she blasted an American Eagle ad that went viral for its take on beauty. The ad featuring Sydney Sweeney used a pun on "jeans" and "genes," and ended up receiving a lot of backlash for promoting outdated beauty standards, in this case, Sydney's blond hair and blue eyes.

The public opinion differs on Doja Cat's online style. While many cheer her direct words, others point to past fights about her clothes and posts. Some praise her raw honesty; others wish she'd hold back sometimes.

Regardless, her bold stance marks a shift in how stars face online hate. Instead of silence, she faces the fights and trolls head-on. Short jabs mix with long, fierce takedowns of her critics.

When an X user told her to stay silent after she mocked the Sydney Sweeney ad on her TikTok, the rapper clapped back, writing: "I should always talk and I will continue to."

I should always talk and I will continue to. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) July 30, 2025