Michael Jackson’s Rhinestone Sock Sells for Over $8K in France
Even after his death, Michael Jackson still knows how to make headlines. This time, with one lonely, glittery sock.
A white athletic sock, decked out in rhinestones and apparently worn by Jackson during his 1997 “HIStory World Tour,” was auctioned off on Wednesday in France for €7,688 (about $8,822), according to French auctioneer Aurore Illy.
The pop icon wore the sock during a concert in the southern city of Nîmes. It was later discovered near his dressing room by a technician after the show, and somehow, the sparkly artifact survived nearly three decades to be sold off as a collector’s dream.
“It really is an exceptional object – even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans,” Illy told AFP.
Rhinestones, Stains, and Star Power
Though the sock isn’t exactly pristine, it’s stained and its rhinestones have yellowed with age. It was still seen as a treasured piece of music history. Auction organizers described it as a “cult object.”
The original estimated price for the sock was between €3,000 and €4,000 (around $3,400–$4,500), but bidding quickly beat expectations. The sock was featured alongside other music memorabilia, according to Interencheres, a website specializing in auctions.
And it’s not the first time MJ’s stagewear has fetched big bucks. In 2009, a Macau gaming resort shelled out $350,000 for the legendary glove Jackson wore during his first-ever televised moonwalk in 1983. In 2023, a hat he tossed before that same moonwalk performance went for more than $80,000 in Paris.
Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 due to a fatal overdose. Despite decades of controversy, including allegations of child molestation, which he and his estate have consistently denied, Jackson remains a beloved and globally recognized figure, with fans still eager to grab even his most unexpected souvenirs.
So yes, just one sock, a little dirty and very sparkly, is now worth nearly nine grand. Only Michael Jackson could make that seem perfectly normal.