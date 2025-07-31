Mecklenburg County Courthouse Closes for Active Shooter Training September 12

ContestsEvents
The courthouse in Mecklenburg County will shut down Sept. 12, from noon until 5 p.m. Sheriff's deputies will run safety drills during this time.

Workers must clear out of the building at 832 East 4th St. by 12 p.m. sharp. This practice session puts courthouse staff and police through their paces, testing how well they handle threats.

"Court officials seek to provide a safe and secure environment and to have proper measures in place for responding to emergency situations should they occur," said officials in a statement to the North Carolina Courts.

Need to file papers that day? Head to the Criminal Magistrates' Office at 801 East 4th St. It will stay open across the street while training happens.

Streets near the building will be closed off. Cars can't park on site. Staff needs 60 minutes to clear everyone out before the drill kicks off at 1 p.m.

The practice run checks three key things: How well different groups talk to each other in a crisis, whether staff can think fast when it counts, and what parts of safety plans need work.

Police picked this drill to get ready for different kinds of trouble. Bad weather, fires, attacks: staff must know what to do when things go wrong. This practice helps them learn the steps.

Both the Sheriff's team and security planners run the show. They want every worker to know their role if danger strikes.

First responders will rush through their tasks like it's real. The drill shows if they can get there fast and work as one team to help people trapped inside.

Leaders stress that they must plan for any threat. Finding weak spots now means fixing them before they matter. This keeps both workers and visitors out of harm's way when seconds count.

