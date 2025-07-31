Harris Teeter’s ‘Peaches With a Purpose’ Campaign Tackles Hunger in NC

North Carolina Harris Teeter stores start their annual peach drive next week. From July 29 to Aug. 5, the chain works with Titan Farms to feed those in need. Each peach sold helps stock local food banks.

The program, now in its 12th year, sends tons of fresh fruit to food banks. Since 2013, food banks have gotten more than 35,000 pounds of peaches yearly. That's enough to fill three big trucks.

"We're grateful to Titan Farms for their continued dedication to local hunger relief efforts and for making Harris Teeter part of this transformative program," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter, according to WFMY News 2.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina will get its peach shipment by Aug. 11. Salem Transportation steps up again this year, moving the fruit at no cost from South Carolina farms.

"Fresh produce forms the foundation of healthy nutrition in food bank programs, and we're proud to provide our neighbors with the same high-quality, delicious peaches that grace family tables across the region," said Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms.

Food banks nationwide face a shortage of fresh fruits and veggies. This program puts good food on tables that might go without. Each box of peaches makes a real change in someone's life.

Shopping becomes giving when customers pick up peaches. Every fruit bought at North Carolina stores means more food for local families who need help putting meals on their tables.