Charlotte’s Blue Line Adding Two New Stops in South End as Contractors Begin Bidding

Plans for two light rail stations between New Bern and East/West stops in South End Charlotte are moving ahead. The bid process starts soon, bringing fresh transit options to this fast-growing area.

At the Mecklenburg County center, local builders filled three rooms to learn about work chances. Teams discussed needs for concrete work, metal rails, and tech wiring in a packed session that drew strong interest.

"Ever since I moved here, I've said there needs to be a train stop here," said one resident per Queen City News. "I work in Uptown, so I take public transportation to work every day, and it's lacking a stop."

The build will add new paths for walking, with a direct link from Hawkins Street straight to South Boulevard. This change makes track crossing much safer for people on foot.

The push for more stops comes as South End keeps growing fast. New homes spring up monthly, bringing waves of workers who need quick ways to get around the city.

"I think it will be perfect, I think it would be really convenient to get to Publix and back," another resident told Queen City News during the November public input meeting.

While exact details stayed under wraps, officials confirmed the bid phase is starting. Both stops should open their doors to riders by 2028.