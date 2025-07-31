Charlotte Shops Now Carry Popular Dubai Chocolate as Worldwide Trend Reaches Queen City

A sweet sensation from Dubai has swept into Charlotte. Local shops stock their shelves with versions of this Middle Eastern treat, which has led to a global decline in pistachio supplies.

Fix Dessert & Chocolatier's original creation was launched in Dubai in 2022. British-Egyptian owner Sarah Hamouda whipped up the first batch to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. The trend took off when model Nara Smith's TikTok post hit 3.3 million likes.

"The experience of a Dubai chocolate should be chewy, crunchy, and creamy. And in that order," said Shannon Turrell, head pastry chef at Cupcake Delirium, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Each bar wraps milk chocolate around a mix of crushed kataifi pastry, pistachio cream, and tahini. Cut it open, and you'll spot the signature bright green center that fans crave.

Want the closest match to the real thing? Super G Mart stocks a Turkish version at $14.99. You'll find their shops on Independence Boulevard and in Pineville.

Costs swing wildly across town. Grab one at Trader Joe's for $3.99, or shell out $15 at SouthPark Mall's kiosk. Haraz Coffee House crafts mini bars at $8, while Zaytuna Halal Market sells the "Taste of Dubai" brand for $5.99.

Charlotte bakers have added their spin. Try Cupcake Delirium's Dubai Brownie with pistachios on top for $6. At Vavela Cafe, $8 gets you a cake stuffed with the green pistachio mixture between chocolate.

Major stores can't keep up with demand. Costco rotates through brands at different price points. Lidl's $9.99 bars vanish from shelves almost instantly.

Not since the cronut craze hit New York in 2012 has a dessert caused such excitement. That pastry mixed croissant and donut traits into one treat.