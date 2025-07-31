Charlotte Knights Team Up With Great Clips for Cancer Awareness Event at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of BB&T Ballpark, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A joint effort between the Charlotte Knights and Great Clips raised $54,000 in their cancer awareness campaign. The drive peaks at an upcoming matchup with the Rochester Red Wings.

"The Charlotte Knights are committed to the fight against cancer," said Knights Executive Vice President and COO Dan Rajkowski, according to WCCB Charlotte. "This Saturday, focusing on that fight and raising awareness will take center stage at Truist Field."

Early birds win big: the first 6,000 fans receive Vs. Cancer placards for a special fourth-inning Home Run for Life moment. Free haircuts await fans at stations dotting the stadium walkways.

Want to help? Text "PBTF2025" to "41444". You might prefer the team's web page for giving, or start your own push for donations. The choice is yours.

From July 28 through Aug. 3, MiLBauctions.com hosts special bids. Baseball items with player signatures and team keepsakes wait for lucky winners.

Watch barbers shave heads in inning five. After the final out, stick around. The night ends with glowing lanterns rising into the sky, bright fireworks, and Great Clips handing over their gift.

Local shops buzzed with activity from June 29 to July 26. Staff and guests at Charlotte-area Great Clips pitched in, pushing the total higher each day.