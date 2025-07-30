Erykah Badu Celebrates ‘Mama’s Gun’ 25th Anniversary with Tour & New Album Release

Music powerhouse Erykah Badu will storm stages across North America in a 16-city run starting October 3. The shows mark 25 years since Mama's Gun first shook the music world, with the opening night set for the Hollywood Bowl.

Shows stretch from coast to coast through December 10. The stops include the bright lights of Vegas, the streets of Boston, and the soul of Detroit. Ticket sales start August 1 at 10 a.m. in each city. Fans can jump in early with presales.

Fresh off her electric summer run with The Alchemist on their Abi & Alan Tour, Badu brings new fire to the stage. After 15 years of silence in the studio, she's back with fresh tracks that promise to stir souls.

Some cities struck gold with back-to-back shows. Atlanta's Cobb Energy Centre hosts two nights (November 23-24). Houston rocks 713 Music Hall twice (November 28-29). Chicago's Theatre doubles up (December 2-3), while Brooklyn's Kings Theatre goes back-to-back (December 5-6).

Mama's Gun shot Badu into stardom in 2000. The hit "Bag Lady" earned two Grammy nods — Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song.

Fans still can't get enough of "Didn't Cha Know" and "Cleva."

At the Hollywood Bowl kickoff, Westside Gunn sets the stage ablaze. Want in early? Use "LIGHTS" for Live Nation's presale.