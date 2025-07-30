Chris Brown is Not Happy With Ex Karrueche Tran’s Rumored Romance with Deion Sanders

Chris Brown, R&B bad boy, is reportedly not thrilled about his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s rumored romance with Deion Sanders, football coach and former NFL player. Sources say Brown isn’t exactly jumping for joy that his ex has moved on. It’s not every day your ex levels up with someone who is the only person to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, according to ESPN.

If Karrueche was going to move on, she was really going “Prime Time.”

Chris Brown Posts a Cryptic Post

According to Page Six, the “Run It!” singer posted on his Instagram Stories a cryptic post, writing, “Lil s–t still pisses me off to this day. Ima pray on it.” The post came after Tran and Sanders sparked romance rumors.

In a video shared on Monday, Tran was seen getting emotional, sharing health news about the football coach. The actress said, “He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.” She added that the surgery was “the best” option “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back.”

After the successful surgery, Tran was seen relieved and smiling.

Brown and Tran’s Relationship

Brown and Tran dated from 2011 to 2015. The actress broke up with the rapper after finding out he fathered a child with another woman. Since their split, Tran alleged Brown’s been threatening her. He even wrote a song about her. In his 2015 song “KAE,” Brown sang, “You’re supposed to love with a love that’s official / Talkin’ all that s–t, it don’t mean f–k around and go missin’, oh / And don’t try to make up ’cause I’m fine / ‘Cause you’re a stranger in my eyes.”

Tran got a restraining order against Brown after he allegedly threatened to “take her out” and several of her friends. She alleged Brown punched her in the stomach twice several years ago.