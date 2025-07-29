KEM Releases Soulful New Single ‘Give My Love’ After Independence from Motown Records

KEM is back with "Give My Love", a new single dropped through his own Kemistry Records.

Flaunting KEM's signature smooth vocals, elements of Afrobeats, and Sade-esque undertones, "Give My Love" encourages listeners to wear their hearts on their sleeves and let people in. The song is inspired by the artist's time in South Africa, where he rocked the stage at two sold-out events and reflected on his emotional connection with his fans.

KEM collaborated with producer Rex Rideout to write "Give My Love". The two had previously worked together on the balladeer's "Why Would You Stay" from his album Intimacy.

"Give My Love" is the R&B singer's first release since he recently walked away from his long-standing partnership with Motown Records to return to Kemisty Records.

Speaking to Vibe, KEM revealed that his decision to leave Motown after 23 years was fueled by a desire to be an independent artist and make music that better resonates with his audience.

"I'm returning to my musical roots and to my independence as an artist, a songwriter, and an entrepreneur. Most importantly, I'm returning to the ability to musically reach out and touch my fans in a meaningful way." The GRAMMY-nominated singer said.

KEM also shared that some of his peers and mentors prompted him to relaunch Kemistry Records.

"It's something that has been a topic of conversation amongst my circle and some of my advisors for years. For the last decade, I've been encouraged to sit at the head of the table of my own organization." He added.

While Kemistry Records has yet to sign another artist, there's a chance KEM will drop other tracks after "Give My Love".