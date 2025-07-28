ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sexyy Red Hosts Star-Studded ‘Back to School Bash’ in St. Louis, Celebrating Hip-Hop and Hometown Pride

At 27, Sexyy Red is causing ripples across the entertainment industry. The young St. Louis rapper is gaining a milestone in hip-hop through numerous award nominations. Not to mention significant…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Sexyy Red performs with GloRilla at Sahara Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

At 27, Sexyy Red is causing ripples across the entertainment industry. The young St. Louis rapper is gaining a milestone in hip-hop through numerous award nominations. Not to mention significant collaborations with trending artists such as DaBaby, Rob49, Loe Shimmy, GloRilla, and BossMan Dlow.

Sexyy's evolution from certified hitmaker to viral breakout is attributed to a combination of unfiltered authenticity, sharp branding, and catchy music. Her most surprising collaborations come in the form of the hit song, "Fat, Juicy and Wet," featuring Bruno Mars. The song has been gaining popularity on TikTok challenges, parodies, and reaction videos while climbing the charts, especially on the Billboard 100.

The St. Louis native has just announced the much-anticipated Back-To-School Bash event. The one-night-only concert is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2025. The prestigious Enterprise Center venue in downtown St. Louis will be hosting one of the biggest hip-hop tour dates of the year. 

For Sexyy Red, the Back-to-School Bash is not just an ordinary performance but a way to give back to society. The hip-hop star is reshaping the music industry through her performances in nightclubs in London, streaming charts, and across various social media platforms. She's hosting this unique festival to showcase her skills and to remind her fans about female artists' contributions to hip-hop music.

Fans across Missouri and the Midwest are going to be treated to a festival-style performance that celebrates hometown pride and youth culture. The much-awaited event comes at a time when schools in the region are reopening. Tickets for the Back-to-School Bash on September 6, 2025, are selling fast. The demand is high as more fans line up to secure their space at the 20,000-capacity Enterprise Center arena.

GloRillaSexxy Red
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
DJ Khaled performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 29Bianca Barratt
LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicLL Cool J Stands By His Creation of ‘G.O.A.T.’ Acronym on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’Queen Quadri
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicChris Brown Drops ‘It Depends’ Collab With Bryson Tiller Ahead of Stadium TourQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect