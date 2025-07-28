Sexyy Red Hosts Star-Studded ‘Back to School Bash’ in St. Louis, Celebrating Hip-Hop and Hometown Pride

At 27, Sexyy Red is causing ripples across the entertainment industry. The young St. Louis rapper is gaining a milestone in hip-hop through numerous award nominations. Not to mention significant collaborations with trending artists such as DaBaby, Rob49, Loe Shimmy, GloRilla, and BossMan Dlow.

Sexyy's evolution from certified hitmaker to viral breakout is attributed to a combination of unfiltered authenticity, sharp branding, and catchy music. Her most surprising collaborations come in the form of the hit song, "Fat, Juicy and Wet," featuring Bruno Mars. The song has been gaining popularity on TikTok challenges, parodies, and reaction videos while climbing the charts, especially on the Billboard 100.

The St. Louis native has just announced the much-anticipated Back-To-School Bash event. The one-night-only concert is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2025. The prestigious Enterprise Center venue in downtown St. Louis will be hosting one of the biggest hip-hop tour dates of the year.

For Sexyy Red, the Back-to-School Bash is not just an ordinary performance but a way to give back to society. The hip-hop star is reshaping the music industry through her performances in nightclubs in London, streaming charts, and across various social media platforms. She's hosting this unique festival to showcase her skills and to remind her fans about female artists' contributions to hip-hop music.