Charlotte Kids Raise Money for Foster Children Through Lemonade Stands

Young entrepreneurs across Charlotte have set up lemonade stands this summer, turning sweet drinks into support for kids in need. The initiative backs Foster Village Charlotte, which supplies essential items to children entering new homes. Their "Growing the Village is Sweet" campaign aims to reach 100 stands.

"We started around a kitchen table, just trying to support each other," said Becky Santoro, Executive Director and co-founder, according to WCNC. "We never imagined it would grow into a movement that's now supporting thousands of children and caregivers across Charlotte."

The project sparked in 2020. A child, moved by watching a close friend's family welcome a foster child, donated their stand's earnings. Word spread fast through neighborhoods, sparking a chain reaction of giving.

Each $25 starter kit gives kids what they need to run their stand. Inside, they'll find two hats, drink mix, cups, a tablecloth, poster materials, and details about the cause they're supporting.

Four mothers launched the group in 2018. Within a day of kids arriving at new homes, the organization rushes in with welcome packages. These contain fresh clothes, basic supplies, and items to make the transition easier.

They've built a support network, too. Parents can join groups or get counseling. A special center lets kids keep bonds strong with their birth families through visits.

Can't run a stand? The organization takes online donations through virtual cup purchases on its website. Every dollar helps stock supplies and provide care for Charlotte's foster children.

