Charlotte Graduate Center Helps 6,000 Students With Skills Training and Research Programs

At the University of North Carolina Charlotte, the Thomas L. Reynolds Center trains thousands of students through hands-on programs. The center runs workshops, competitions, and mentoring across 150 degree tracks.

Students pick from weekly skill-building sessions. "During the academic year, we have workshops with all different types of topics such as academic writing, resumé writing, cover letter writing, interview skills, networking, teaching, communication, public speaking, personal finance, time management," said Dr. Jill S. Huerta, according to The Niner Times.

Since 2010, when Dr. Katherine Hall-Hertel started the center, it has grown into a hub for student growth. Now, as associate dean, she watches it thrive in three key areas: studies, careers, and well-being.

Skilled students take on mentoring roles and plan events, building vital skills along the way. The Three-Minute Thesis contest pushes students to break down complex ideas for regular folks. Short and sweet wins the day.

Fresh off the press: a new online STEM course teaches clear science talk. Once tested and proven, Dr. Huerta's team will share their work with other schools.

Yet some hurdles remain. "Making what we do visible to students and the rest of the community is challenging. There are so many emails that go out, so much promotion, so much noise out there that some students aren't even aware of what they could be taking advantage of," Huerta said.