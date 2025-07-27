This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 27

July 27 stands out in hip-hop and R&B history for many reasons. One beloved industry figure whose birthdayf falls on this day is Memphis rapper Young Dolph, born in 1985. He initially garnered mainstream attention by featuring on O.T. Genasis' 2015 smash hit, "Cut It," which peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez was also born on this day in 1992. His 2016 debut album, I Told You So, spawned two Billboard Hot 100 charting singles: "Say It" and "Luv." Continue reading to learn more about events that altered hip-hop and R&B history from July 27.