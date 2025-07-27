This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 27
July 27 stands out in hip-hop and R&B history for many reasons. One beloved industry figure whose birthdayf falls on this day is Memphis rapper Young Dolph, born in 1985. He initially garnered mainstream attention by featuring on O.T. Genasis' 2015 smash hit, "Cut It," which peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez was also born on this day in 1992. His 2016 debut album, I Told You So, spawned two Billboard Hot 100 charting singles: "Say It" and "Luv." Continue reading to learn more about events that altered hip-hop and R&B history from July 27.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several career defining records came out on July 27, including:
- 1984: Alberto Magnoli's musical drama film, Purple Rain, starring Prince, opened in theaters. It won Prince an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in Motion Picture.
- 1999: American hip-hop group Hot Boys released their sophomore album, Guerrilla Warfare. Produced by MAnnie Fresh of Cash Money Records, it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2010: New York rapper Fat Joe dropped his 10th album, The Darkside Vol. 1, featuring Lil Wayne, R. Kelly, Too Short, Young Jeezy, and Cam'ron. It reached No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2010: Tech N9ne released his 10th album, The Gates Mixed Place. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 13 and topped Billboard's U.S. Independent Albums chart.
- 2019: Chicago rapper G Herbo and producer Southside dropped the collaborative album Swervo. It achieved No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 8 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
We also associated July 27 with tragic events including:
- 2022: Rising rapper JayDaYoungan (real name Javorius Tykies Scott) was fatally shot outside his family's home by unknown assailants at the age of 24. He is best remembered for his 2019 hit, "23 Island," which reached No. 17 on Billboard's Hot 100 and was certified Double Platinum.
- 2024: DJ Polo, from the hip-hop duo Kool G. Rap & DJ Polo, died unexpectedly at the age of 63. They released three albums: Road to the Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990), and Live and Let Die (1992).
July 27 is a momentous day in hip-hop & R&B for the many memorable events it has hosted. From iconic album releases to film features and more, the happenings of this day continue to inspire fans and artists alike.