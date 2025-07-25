John Legend Named Philanthropist of the Year for Social Justice Work

John Legend may already have an EGOT, but his latest honor speaks to a different kind of legacy. On Thursday, he was named Philanthropist of the Year at The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund’s Social Impact Summit for his long-running work focused on equity and criminal justice reform.

Legend has partnered with Susan Burton’s nonprofit, A New Way of Life, which helps formerly incarcerated women reenter society. Burton presented the award at the event, which also marks the 20th anniversary of Legend’s debut album Get Lifted.

“We co-conspire to try and make our world and our country more just and to try and uplift people and change people’s lives,” Legend said of his collaboration with Burton.

Speaking to KTLA 5’s Christine Samra, Legend reflected on how his activism began long before his music career took off.

“As we were building, writing the songs for Get Lifted, I wasn’t known yet. I was still trying to get a record deal... But even well before that, when I was 15, I wrote an essay saying that this is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to build a career in the music business, but use that platform to try and make the world better.”

He continued, “As we were focusing on the music side and the business side, I always had my eye toward making an impact socially as well. I’m so happy we’ve been able to bring that to fruition.”

The summit, held in West Hollywood and sponsored by Gilead, brought together leaders, creatives, and activists to focus on accessible and sustainable philanthropy. Actor and comedian George Lopez delivered the keynote speech, calling attention to the urgency of coming together to support vulnerable communities.

“Philanthropy has always been at the forefront of helping people who need help,” Lopez said. “Especially in a time when people are afraid to go out, afraid to get together. Families are being ripped apart and people are being separated. The people who can help those people, it’s time for us to come together and not be silent.”

Also honored at the event were Sean Penn and Ann Lee, co-founders of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). The organization, which provides disaster response and long-term recovery resources around the world, was named Philanthropic Organization of the Year.

The event featured discussions on topics like women’s health, foster care, advocacy for girls and women, and LGBTQ+ rights. Participants included Olympian Allyson Felix, Kendall Toole of the NKO Club, and journalist Elaine Welteroth.