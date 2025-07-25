ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

John Legend Named Philanthropist of the Year for Social Justice Work

John Legend may already have an EGOT, but his latest honor speaks to a different kind of legacy. On Thursday, he was named Philanthropist of the Year at The Hollywood…

Kayla Morgan
John Legend performs onstage during Global Citizen Move Afrika: Lagos at The Palms on February 25, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

John Legend may already have an EGOT, but his latest honor speaks to a different kind of legacy. On Thursday, he was named Philanthropist of the Year at The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund’s Social Impact Summit for his long-running work focused on equity and criminal justice reform.

Legend has partnered with Susan Burton’s nonprofit, A New Way of Life, which helps formerly incarcerated women reenter society. Burton presented the award at the event, which also marks the 20th anniversary of Legend’s debut album Get Lifted.

“We co-conspire to try and make our world and our country more just and to try and uplift people and change people’s lives,” Legend said of his collaboration with Burton.

Speaking to KTLA 5’s Christine Samra, Legend reflected on how his activism began long before his music career took off.

“As we were building, writing the songs for Get Lifted, I wasn’t known yet. I was still trying to get a record deal... But even well before that, when I was 15, I wrote an essay saying that this is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to build a career in the music business, but use that platform to try and make the world better.”

He continued, “As we were focusing on the music side and the business side, I always had my eye toward making an impact socially as well. I’m so happy we’ve been able to bring that to fruition.”

The summit, held in West Hollywood and sponsored by Gilead, brought together leaders, creatives, and activists to focus on accessible and sustainable philanthropy. Actor and comedian George Lopez delivered the keynote speech, calling attention to the urgency of coming together to support vulnerable communities.

“Philanthropy has always been at the forefront of helping people who need help,” Lopez said. “Especially in a time when people are afraid to go out, afraid to get together. Families are being ripped apart and people are being separated. The people who can help those people, it’s time for us to come together and not be silent.”

Also honored at the event were Sean Penn and Ann Lee, co-founders of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). The organization, which provides disaster response and long-term recovery resources around the world, was named Philanthropic Organization of the Year.

The event featured discussions on topics like women’s health, foster care, advocacy for girls and women, and LGBTQ+ rights. Participants included Olympian Allyson Felix, Kendall Toole of the NKO Club, and journalist Elaine Welteroth.

Legend’s recognition underscores how, even at the height of his music success, his focus never shifted from trying to make a meaningful difference.

John Legend
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicGRAMMY Winner Lauryn Hill Headlines South Africa’s DStv Delicious Festival This SeptemberQueen Quadri
A split image of DJ Quik performing onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on the left and Dr. Dre speaking onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on the right.
MusicDJ Quik Opens Up About Dr. Dre’s Legacy While Wanting Fair Recognition in Hip-HopQueen Quadri
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicJustin Timberlake’s Romania Show Leaves Fans Angry Over Barely Singing, Showing Up LateQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect