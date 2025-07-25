GRAMMY Winner Lauryn Hill Headlines South Africa’s DStv Delicious Festival This September

Lauryn Hill will perform at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. The show will take place on September 21 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

She tops a star-studded bill with Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, and Zion Marley. Local stars Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Zoë Modiga round out the lineup. Hill returns to South Africa to mark 27 years since she released her groundbreaking debut album.

Social media lit up at the news. "@cnehshuga couldn't contain her joy: 'Lauryn Hill is coming to Delicious Fest omgggggggggg,'" wrote one fan, as noted in IOL Entertainment. Another fan echoed the hype, writing, "Okay, now we're getting somewhere."

Her past shows sparked a debate about timing, as the artist is known for being late to events. @Sandra_Phoma posted, "I hope there's a time-sensitivity clause on that contract." In a witty take, @neoentle_T joked, "I need to be at the DStv Delicious because what if Lauryn Hill does show up and is on time? OMG," and @Lebohang_N added, "DStv Delicious booking Lauryn Hill is hella interesting considering she is always LATE."

Delay or not, everyone knows the magic happens once the icon takes the stage. Her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, won five GRAMMY awards in 1998, including Album of the Year. Fans know it for hits like "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Zion," and "Everything Is Everything."

According to IOL Entertainment, "What sets Lauryn Hill apart is not just the quality of her music, but what she represents. In a male-dominated genre, she stood out — not by conforming, but by being herself. Stylish, conscious, unapologetic, and deeply introspective."

At just 13, Hill first wowed crowds at Harlem's Apollo Theater. She crafted a fresh sound mixing rap, soul, R&B, and reggae. Her work has influenced stars like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna over the years.

Want to see her perform live? The DStv event spans two days: September 20 to 21. Gospel group Joyous Celebration Rewind starts on Sunday. Jazz master Mandisi Dyantyis and vocalist Zoë Modiga follow. Award-winner Lira performs before Hill takes the stage.

You can get early bird tickets for R650 until July 28. Want more comfort? You can either pick the Delicious Lounge and enjoy your space in the main arena at R2,500 or splurge on the Injabulo Lounge and watch from the terrace for R8,350.