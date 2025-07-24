Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Moves to April 2026 with Worldwide Release
The upcoming biopic Michael, centered on the life and career of music icon Michael Jackson, is now officially scheduled for a global theatrical release on Friday, April 24, 2026, according to Deadline. The film will also screen on IMAX screens.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and produced by Graham King, the Oscar-winning producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael has seen multiple delays. The film was first slated for April 18, 2025, then moved to October 3, before landing on its current date.
Part of the delay stemmed from the length of the initial cut, which reportedly exceeded three and a half hours. Additionally, the production faced challenges related to its portrayal of Jordan Chandler, the 13-year-old boy who accused Jackson of sexual abuse in 1993. Although Jackson settled the civil case in 1994 for $20 million without admitting guilt, the screenplay written by John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee, initially included Chandler as a character.
That version of the script was developed with the Jackson estate’s approval and filmed. However, after production ended, it was revealed that there was an agreement in place barring the use of Chandler’s likeness or story. This forced the production to revisit and revise those sections of the film.
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, stars in the title role. The film aims to depict the highs and lows of Jackson’s life, both professionally and personally.
Lionsgate will handle the domestic release, while Universal oversees distribution internationally, except in Japan, where Kino Films will release the movie.
The April 24 release date positions Michael with minimal competition, falling between the April 17 release of The Mummy and the May 1 debut of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Given King’s previous success with Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned four Academy Awards and grossed over $910 million worldwide, expectations for Michael remain high.