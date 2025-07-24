ContestsEvents
Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Moves to April 2026 with Worldwide Release

Kayla Morgan
Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour
(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The upcoming biopic Michael, centered on the life and career of music icon Michael Jackson, is now officially scheduled for a global theatrical release on Friday, April 24, 2026, according to Deadline. The film will also screen on IMAX screens.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and produced by Graham King, the Oscar-winning producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael has seen multiple delays. The film was first slated for April 18, 2025, then moved to October 3, before landing on its current date.

Part of the delay stemmed from the length of the initial cut, which reportedly exceeded three and a half hours. Additionally, the production faced challenges related to its portrayal of Jordan Chandler, the 13-year-old boy who accused Jackson of sexual abuse in 1993. Although Jackson settled the civil case in 1994 for $20 million without admitting guilt, the screenplay written by John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee, initially included Chandler as a character.

That version of the script was developed with the Jackson estate’s approval and filmed. However, after production ended, it was revealed that there was an agreement in place barring the use of Chandler’s likeness or story. This forced the production to revisit and revise those sections of the film.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, stars in the title role. The film aims to depict the highs and lows of Jackson’s life, both professionally and personally.

Lionsgate will handle the domestic release, while Universal oversees distribution internationally, except in Japan, where Kino Films will release the movie.

The April 24 release date positions Michael with minimal competition, falling between the April 17 release of The Mummy and the May 1 debut of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Given King’s previous success with Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned four Academy Awards and grossed over $910 million worldwide, expectations for Michael remain high.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
