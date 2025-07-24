ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake Reveals ‘Iceman’ Album Plans as Beef With Kendrick Lamar Heats Up

At a packed Birmingham show on July 21, Drake dropped word about his next project, Iceman, while fans took shots at his rival Kendrick Lamar. “I’m working on my album, Iceman,…

Queen Quadri
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

At a packed Birmingham show on July 21, Drake dropped word about his next project, Iceman, while fans took shots at his rival Kendrick Lamar.

"I'm working on my album, Iceman, we got a lot to talk about," the Canadian rapper revealed to the crowd before wrapping up his second Birmingham show, as reported by Billboard.

The crowd at Utilita Arena fired up anti-Lamar chants. One particularly loud "f--k Kendrick" got Drake's attention, and he added fuel to the fire, stating: "Alright, alright, alright. I can't say that I don't agree." Similar scenes played out across other UK venues.

During his headlining performance at the Wireless Festival earlier this month, you could hear the  "f--k Kendrick" chants repeatedly through the three performances. Fans tired of the drama reacted on X with one fan, writing, "need to grow up, this beef getting childish."

Another user commented, "When your little small arena tour is flopping so you have to clout-chase the STADIUM tour goat for attention... embarrassing behaviour."  A third commenter also took a jab at Kendrick, stating: "It's time for Kendrick to squabble up. How he letting drake constantly own him."

The rollout for the "One Dance" star's new music started with a buzz-worthy stream titled Iceman: Episode 1. His first track, "What Did I Miss?" shot straight to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its July 5 release.

The clash between these rap titans turned bitter after Lamar's Super Bowl performance. His diss track "Not Like Us" blasted through speakers to a record-breaking audience of 133.5 million viewers during the 2025 halftime show.

In a bold move, Drake struck back with legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over "Not Like Us." His suit claims the label used fake streams and questionable methods to boost numbers and defame his character. The case lists 63 people who might testify, including UMG's top exec Sir Lucian Grainge and Lamar's manager.

Media figure DJ Akademiks spoke out on social media: "Point is eventually Kendrick and drake both gonna have to take accountability for how this battle divided hip hop how personal it got how many other unintended ppl got hurt or character assassinated Until you two grown men do that... both of yall stfu. Yall made MILLIONS," as reported by Sportskeeda.

The $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR keeps moving until September 3, with stops set for Manchester, Amsterdam, Cologne, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. 

Want to catch Drizzy's next performance live? You can find more information on his upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on his official tour page.

DrakeKendrick Lamar
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Prince performs as Samsung Galaxy presents Prince and A Tribe Called Quest at SXSW on March 16, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
MusicPrince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Coming to IMAX Screens with Better SoundQueen Quadri
LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicLL COOL J Hosts ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ Docuseries Premiered July 22 on Paramount+Dawn Palmer-Quaife
GloRilla performs at the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicGloRilla Facing Felony Drug Charges After Burglary at Her HomeKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect