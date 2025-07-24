Drake Reveals ‘Iceman’ Album Plans as Beef With Kendrick Lamar Heats Up

At a packed Birmingham show on July 21, Drake dropped word about his next project, Iceman, while fans took shots at his rival Kendrick Lamar.

"I'm working on my album, Iceman, we got a lot to talk about," the Canadian rapper revealed to the crowd before wrapping up his second Birmingham show, as reported by Billboard.

The crowd at Utilita Arena fired up anti-Lamar chants. One particularly loud "f--k Kendrick" got Drake's attention, and he added fuel to the fire, stating: "Alright, alright, alright. I can't say that I don't agree." Similar scenes played out across other UK venues.

During his headlining performance at the Wireless Festival earlier this month, you could hear the "f--k Kendrick" chants repeatedly through the three performances. Fans tired of the drama reacted on X with one fan, writing, "need to grow up, this beef getting childish."

Another user commented, "When your little small arena tour is flopping so you have to clout-chase the STADIUM tour goat for attention... embarrassing behaviour." A third commenter also took a jab at Kendrick, stating: "It's time for Kendrick to squabble up. How he letting drake constantly own him."

The rollout for the "One Dance" star's new music started with a buzz-worthy stream titled Iceman: Episode 1. His first track, "What Did I Miss?" shot straight to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its July 5 release.

The clash between these rap titans turned bitter after Lamar's Super Bowl performance. His diss track "Not Like Us" blasted through speakers to a record-breaking audience of 133.5 million viewers during the 2025 halftime show.

In a bold move, Drake struck back with legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over "Not Like Us." His suit claims the label used fake streams and questionable methods to boost numbers and defame his character. The case lists 63 people who might testify, including UMG's top exec Sir Lucian Grainge and Lamar's manager.

Media figure DJ Akademiks spoke out on social media: "Point is eventually Kendrick and drake both gonna have to take accountability for how this battle divided hip hop how personal it got how many other unintended ppl got hurt or character assassinated Until you two grown men do that... both of yall stfu. Yall made MILLIONS," as reported by Sportskeeda.

The $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR keeps moving until September 3, with stops set for Manchester, Amsterdam, Cologne, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.