ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Prince’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’: The Album That Glammed Up the ‘90s

Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls showed off his genius, mixing R&B, funk, and pop into a sound that ruled the ’90s.

Kayla Morgan
Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Imagine walking into a room in 1991 where everyone’s dressed in velvet, gold chains under disco lights, and the speakers are booming with something that sounds like funk, rap, soul, and something else entirely. That was the vibe of Diamonds and Pearls, Prince’s wild, glamorous, genre-bending R&B album that shook the charts and reshaped the decade’s sound.

By this point, Prince had already become a music icon with albums like Purple Rain. But he wasn’t interested in repeating himself. Instead, he teamed up with a new band, The New Power Generation, and built a sound that felt like it belonged in a club, a bedroom, and a stadium all at once.

A New Crew, A Bolder Sound

Prince didn’t just release a new album; he formed an entirely new band to help deliver it. The New Power Generation brought heavier funk and a dose of hip-hop into the mix, giving the music a fresh energy. It was clear Prince was ready to experiment and evolve.

“I wanted to do something more collaborative,” he explained at the time. And you can hear that all over the album. Tracks like “Gett Off” feel loose and explosive, while “Cream” struts along with cool confidence. The title track, “Diamonds and Pearls,” slows things down with soft harmonies and heartfelt lyrics that made it one of his most emotional ballads.

The Songs That Ruled

When Diamonds and Pearls dropped, it didn’t just make noise; it dominated. Several songs from the album climbed the charts, including “Cream,” which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “Gett Off” became a club staple, full of funky swagger, and “Diamonds and Pearls,” featuring the powerhouse vocals of Rosie Gaines, quickly became a fan favorite. Even the more experimental tracks got attention, proving how versatile Prince really was.

According to Billboard, the album became one of Prince’s biggest commercial successes of the 1990s and earned him a new wave of fans..

Visuals Fit for Royalty

Prince didn’t stop at sound—he made Diamonds and Pearls a visual experience too. His music videos during this era were pure spectacle, full of rich colors, dramatic lighting, and fashion that no one else could pull off. Pearl-studded microphones, glittering jackets, and flawless choreography were just part of the package.

This was the height of MTV, and Prince knew exactly how to use the platform. Videos for “Cream” and “Diamonds and Pearls” felt more like short films than promos, each one dripping with style and confidence.

Critics Caught Up Later

At first, not everyone in the press was fully on board. Some critics were unsure about Prince leaning into hip-hop influences and sharing the spotlight with his band. But time changed a lot of minds. When the album was re-released in a deluxe edition in 2023, Rolling Stone praised it as “an explosive blend of styles” and celebrated how Prince “wove together funk, pop, and hip-hop into something totally his own.”

The updated version included 47 bonus tracks and a concert film, giving fans even more proof of the album’s staying power.

The Legacy Lives On

Prince passed away in 2016, but his music keeps living, dancing, and glowing. Diamonds and Pearls stands as a reminder that R&B didn’t stay in one lane in the 1990s; it stretched, it sparkled, and it evolved. Artists like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and D’Angelo owe some part of their sound to the risks Prince took.

EvergreenPrince
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Monica and Brandy Norwood arrive at the Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicBrandy and Monica Add Three Florida Shows to National Tour Following Fan ExcitementQueen Quadri
A split image of Drake performing onstage during the 2017 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on the left and Kendrick Lamar performing onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on the right.
MusicDrake and Kendrick Lamar Could Testify in UMG Defamation CaseQueen Quadri
Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York.
MusicThe Ultimate Ranking of 2Pac’s Greatest Posthumous Tracks and Their Lasting LegacyDawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect