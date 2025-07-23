Charlotte’s RnB Mimosa Festival Plans Two Sessions at Romare Bearden Park

Get ready for a fresh summer bash as the RnB Mimosa Festival hits Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park on July 26. This marks the first time the 21-plus celebration comes to North Carolina soil.

The mid-summer timing means perfect weather for an outdoor celebration. The sprawling park grounds give everyone room to move, mingle, and find their spot.

Split into two distinct waves, the festival kicks off with a sun-soaked afternoon session from noon to 4:00 p.m. When dusk falls, the night crew takes over from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 300 S. Church St.

Music fills the air as DJs mix classic and current RnB tracks. The festival's success in Atlanta, Dallas, and Jacksonville has paved the way for this Charlotte stop.

Each session features its own mix of food stands and drink spots. Guests can pick from an array of mimosa blends, each with its own twist.

Small business owners from around town will set up shop at the park. Music sets the mood while guests browse, eat, and sip under the summer sky.

This mix of music and commerce gives local sellers a chance to shine. While beats pump through speakers, guests can discover new spots to eat and shop.

Past events drew big crowds in other cities. Now Charlotte gets its turn with this double-header format that's proven so popular.

Getting to the park is straightforward: it sits right in the city's heart. Staff members will check each guest's ID to maintain the adults-only atmosphere.