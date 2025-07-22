ContestsEvents
Every Time Bobby Brown Paid Tribute to Whitney Houston

Kayla Morgan
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 1998. She received the Quincy Jones Awards for "Outstanding Career Achievement" in the field of entertainment.
Photo by Brenda Chase / Online USA, Inc via Getty Images

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were the ultimate ‘90s power couple—equal parts talent, chaos, and love. They tied the knot in 1992, had a daughter (Bobbi Kristina), and spent years in a whirlwind of music, headlines, and drama. Their relationship had its highs and lows, but even after their 2007 split, Bobby made it clear: the love never really went away.

When Whitney Houston passed away in 2012, millions mourned her loss. But for Bobby Brown, it was also deeply personal. Since her death, Brown has found many ways to honor the woman he once called his wife, from emotional performances to public reflections on their love.

Here’s a look at the times Bobby Brown has paid tribute to Whitney and shown the world how much she meant to him.

Performing Just Hours After Her Death

The first major tribute came the very night Whitney died.

Just hours after learning about her passing, Bobby took the stage with New Edition in Mississippi. With tears in his eyes, he shouted, "I love you, Whitney!" to the crowd before blowing a kiss to the sky. The show went on, but everyone could feel his pain.

Speaking Out in Interviews

Over the years, Bobby has opened up about Whitney in several emotional interviews. In 2016, he told Robin Roberts on 20/20, "The love was always there." He admitted their relationship had its struggles, but said their bond was real and lasting.

He also revealed he still talks to Whitney in his dreams: “I always see her with a big smile. I know she’s in a better place.”

Releasing a Tribute Song

In 2012, Bobby released “Don’t Let Me Die,” a song that many believe is a direct tribute to Whitney. The lyrics are raw and emotional, with lines like: “I didn’t realize that every breath I took was from you / You were my air.”

The music video shows Bobby in pain, sitting alone as images of happier times flash by.

Sharing Their Story in Documentaries

Bobby later told their story in his own words through the BET miniseries “The Bobby Brown Story” and the documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” on A&E. He spoke candidly about their ups and downs, but also the deep connection they shared.

In the docuseries, he said, “I will always love her. I never stopped.”

A Love That Lives On

In May 2025, in a heartfelt conversation with Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown opened up about navigating grief and the life lessons he learned from Whitney Houston. He spoke about founding the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House in honor of his late daughter, stressing the importance of therapy, family support, and turning pain into purpose.

Even after all these years, Bobby Brown continues to honor Whitney Houston in ways big and small. Through his words, his music, and his memories, he reminds us that grief and love can live side by side—and that legends, especially ones as beloved as Whitney, are never truly gone.

