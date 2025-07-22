Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
Meet Snubbull! This 6 year old, male, 81lb. gray and white pit is needing a home. He's potty trained, dog friendly, kid friendly, cat friendly, smart, rides well in a car, and so much more. Interested? Contact: tmstotes@gmail.com Meet Jedi! Jedi is a male, black and white cat looking for a home. He's a sweet and social boy who is FIV positive and needs to be a single cat family only. Interested? Contact: paigeq8@gmail.com Meet Taz, a charming 4-year-old who is eagerly searching for his forever home. This sweet and happy boy has a gentle spirit combined with a playful heart, making him a wonderful companion for anyone looking for a loyal and affectionate friend. Taz seems to be potty trained and loves nothing more than spending his days running around the play yard, chasing tennis balls, and soaking up all the love and attention he can get. His adorable spotted coat and waddling walk only add to his irresistible charm—he’s truly one of a kind. Interested? Contact: daejah.ramseur@gmail.com Remi is a very sweet and affectionate puppy. She loves to play and run around with other dogs. She loves a good cuddle. Remi is leash trained but not fully potty trained, she’s crate trained and has a good recall. She’s sometimes skiddish towards other dogs and people at first. She is a very good dog, leash trained, great recall. Knows how to sit but not how to give paw. Interested? Contact: jbennettdayy@gmail.com Brownie is settling in! Still earning her trust and think she’d like a quiet home with no kids and no pets. Although she coexists fine with my dog and cat but if they try to get too close she hisses. Would probably be fine with another older cat in the home. Interested? Contact: daniellelong89@gmail.com Meet Popsicle! This 13 week female 1.6lb. GRAY TABBY Please contact my foster at: mdwallace08@aol.com TT is the perfect mix of playful energy and cozy companionship. Her silly antics will keep you smiling — she still loves goofing off with toys, and doing her signature dance moves, the “TT Twist” — but she’s just as happy curling up for long naps. TT is incredibly sweet with people and has a big heart full of love to give. Her adorable greetings every time she sees you will pull at your heart strings. She would thrive as the only pet in a home, where she can soak up all the attention she deserves in her golden years. If you’re looking for a loyal, joyful goofball friend who knows how to have fun AND relax, TT might just be your perfect match! Interested? Contact: alyssa.s.cummins@gmail.com Daphne is a gentle with a heart full of love and a soul ready to find her perfect family.
Daphne gets along great with foster cat—she’s made a best friend out of her feline foster sibling! However, slow intros are always recommended. She loves cuddling up right against her person, offering endless snuggles and warmth. Whether in an apartment or house, Daphne will thrive in a calm, loving environment where she can settle and enjoy her golden years. Interested? Contact: imkendalldean@gmail.com