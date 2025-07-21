USAA Set To Create 300 New Jobs at Charlotte Financial Center

USAA plans to add 300 workers at its Charlotte site to boost support for military families across the Carolinas. Their West Boulevard building, spanning 153,000 square feet, currently houses 700 staff members.

"We're by no means as big as the banks up the road, but we're pretty different, and that's something we pride ourselves on," said Ameesh Vakharia, chief strategy officer, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The firm picked Charlotte in 2022, drawn by the strong military presence in the Carolinas: a top-10 region for both active service members and veterans. They now serve over a million clients in these states.

Starting small in 2022 with just 100 staff on six floors, operations now fill the entire 10-story building. The start date for the next round of hiring remains unannounced.

The company's financial health shows strength. Net income jumped to $3.9 billion last year from $1.2 billion in 2023, while assets grew 4% to $221 billion.

Staff at the Charlotte site enjoy perks like an on-site coffee shop, round-the-clock market, dining hall, gym, and outdoor areas. "If you take care of the employee, the employee will take care of the member," Vakharia said.

What started as 25 Army officers banding together to insure their vehicles in 1922 has grown into a major financial institution. Now serving 14 million customers with banking, insurance, and retirement services, USAA maintains strong military ties: one-quarter of its 38,000 workforce consists of veterans or military spouses.

Since opening in Charlotte, USAA has put $1.6 million into local causes. This includes support for Veterans Bridge Home's civilian transition programs and partnering with the Carolina Panthers for NFL Salute to Service.

The Charlotte branch stands out for community involvement. "Our teammates aren't just excited about coming to work here. They're excited about opportunities to get involved in the community," Vakharia said.