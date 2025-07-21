Free Wellness Program Kicks Off in Charlotte’s Sugar Creek Area

Starting Aug. 3, women can join a no-cost wellness series at Sugar Creek Recreation Center in Charlotte. The nine-week program runs until September 28, combining yoga, sound healing, and self-discovery exercises.

"We deserve to feel empowered, to enjoy ourselves, and to embody who we are becoming," said Geornee Jefferies, founder of Curvaceous Behavior, according to WCNC.

The Sunday sessions aim to fill a gap in the Sugar Creek area, where health options are scarce. ASC Culture Blocks joined with Mecklenburg County to fund this community initiative.

Each meeting unfolds in three parts. Participants start with gentle movement, then sink into sound meditation, and wrap up with personal writing time. Women can drop in or sign up ahead on Eventbrite.

Movement instructor Cheyene Booker sets a welcoming tone. "The type of yoga I teach is a slower flow," Booker said. "It's not about knowing all the moves or having the fanciest mat. Just showing up as yourself is enough."

Sound practitioner and therapist Donielle Smith guides the meditation segment. Her sound bowl work helps women release stress and process feelings in a safe space.

This free program marks a shift in local health access. By removing cost barriers, more women can now take part in wellness practices near home.