Hip-hop and R&B are among the most popular music genres in the United States, and July 18 has played a significant role in shaping their rich history. The date has seen the births of many artists, including American rappers Lil Bibby, Gunplay, and Casey Veggies. R&B and Christian hip-hop singer Christon Gray was also born on July 18. His track, “King in Me,” was featured in a commercial for American Idol in 2014.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These artists hit noteworthy career milestones on July 18:

American R&B singer Monica released her debut album, Miss Thang. Listeners commended the “Angel of Mine” artist's standout vocal abilities and versatility. This may have contributed to the album's success in the charts — it reached No. 7 on the Top R&B Albums chart and No. 36 on the Billboard 200. 2012: Macklemore and music producer Ryan Lewis released “Same Love,” which featured Mary Lambert. The track resonated with many because it advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, making it an anthem for countless same-sex marriage supporters. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart and was also nominated for a GRAMMY award in 2014.

Cultural Milestones

The events of July 18 have impacted the personal and professional lives of some of the biggest names in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

Approximately 800 people witnessed the late Whitney Houston's wedding to R&B singer Bobby Brown. Their marriage was riddled with challenges, including excessive media scrutiny, domestic violence, and infidelity. Despite the problems, the couple had a daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015. 2004: Prince gave a highly acclaimed performance at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The concert was part of his Musicology Live 2004ever tour. It highlighted his talent as a performer, leaving no doubt that he was one of the greats.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On July 18, the hip-hop and R&B community lost a talented rapper and learned about a development in the murder case of another:

Bobby “DTTX” Ramirez died from heatstroke after being in a coma for 11 days. Before that, the artist had been found lying unconscious on a Las Vegas street. He'd risen to fame as part of A Lighter Shade of Brown, a Latin hip-hop duo that released six studio albums, including Brown & Proud and Layin' in the Cut. 2023: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced it had executed a search warrant on a home in Nevada as part of an investigation into Tupac Shakur's murder in 1996. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the suspect who was charged in the case, owned the property. Although Davis pleaded not guilty, rapper Shakur's fans hope that his murder will be solved at the trial, which is set to start in 2026.