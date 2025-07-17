Beyoncé Picks Up Four Primetime Emmy Nominations for NFL Christmas Halftime Special

The Netflix hit Beyoncé Bowl earned Emmy nominations in two major categories: Best Directing in a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) show. These mark her first shot at winning the TV's top prize since 2019.

The "Crazy in Love" singer shared directing duties with Alex Rudzinski for the 13-minute NFL Christmas Day show. Their work at NRG Stadium, during the Ravens-Texans game, pushed her lifetime Emmy nominations to 10, as reported by Forbes.

The show faces stiff competition. It's up against two SNL50 specials (SNL 50: The Anniversary Special and SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert), the 2025 Academy Awards broadcast, and Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Apple Music. Last time around, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher took the prize.

More recognition came rolling in as the show received another two Emmy nods. The dance team of Tyrik Patterson, Charm La'Donna, Christopher Grant, and Parris Goebel got noticed for their moves in "Sweet Honey Buckin'" and "Texas Hold 'Em." They're now up for the Outstanding Choreography award.

The show's set design also caught the judges' eyes, earning an Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special nomination.

While Beyoncé rules the GRAMMY world with more wins than anyone else, an Emmy trophy still stays out of reach. She's come close before, with two nominations for Lemonade in 2016 and another four for her Homecoming documentary in 2019. The On The Run Tour HBO special with Jay-Z in 2015, and the Super Bowl Halftime show back in 2013, also earned her more nods.

Now, with Beyoncé Bowl (Christmas Day Halftime Special) having four nods, she stands another chance to win this award for the first time and inch closer to achieving that EGOT status. According to USA Today, the show "marked the first live performance of songs from her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter.

What's next for Queen Bey? She'll finish her nine-stop Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour in Las Vegas on July 29. Want to see her perform the finale show live? You can still get your tickets from Beyoncé's official tour page.