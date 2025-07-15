Stevie Wonder Shuts Down ‘Fake Blind’ Rumors With Powerful Message

ContestsEvents
Stevie Wonder attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

For years, rumors have circulated that Stevie Wonder might not actually be blind. On July 10, during a concert in Cardiff, Wales, the 75-year-old music legend decided to speak directly to the question — and to the truth.

“I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking, ‘When did I want to let the world know this?’ But I wanted to say it right now,” Wonder told the crowd, as captured in a fan’s Instagram video. “You know, there have been rumors about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth.”

He then made it clear: “Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind,” Wonder said. “Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?”

It was a moment of honesty that echoed other times Wonder has reflected on his experience. In The Wonder of Stevie, a 2024 audiobook series, he remembered how his mother, Lula Mae Hardaway, reacted when doctors told her her baby had lost his vision.

“My mother went through the different things, and so my experience with that was deep,” he said. “She would cry every night.”

Even as a child, Stevie tried to comfort her. “I said, ‘Mama, you shouldn’t cry, you’re making my head hurt,’” he shared. “And I said, ‘Maybe God has something for me that’s bigger than all this.’”

Looking back now, he added, “History proved that true.”

From Motown child prodigy to global icon, Wonder’s message has always gone beyond music. And with this statement, he offered something simple but powerful: clarity, hope, and a reminder that how we see goes far deeper than sight.

